Why Do Police Cars Have Bull Bars In Front?

The first horseless patrol vehicle was an electric "paddy wagon" complete with headlights, a stretcher, a cage for prisoners, and a gong that acted as a siren. It appeared on the "mean" streets of Akron, Ohio, in 1899. One of the first official motorized "police cars" wouldn't appear for another decade, when, in 1909, Police Commissioner Frank Croul in Detroit bought a Packard for $350 using his own money.

In the century-plus since then, everything from American-made Ford and Chevy to Chrysler, Plymouth, and Dodge have been made into police cars. And believe it or not, foreign built Volkswagen Bugs, Porsches, Lamborghinis, and other high end sports cars from around the world have been used as police vehicles as well, all in an effort to keep pace with evolving technology.

Part of that evolution includes the equipment (inside and out) they're outfitted with. Bull bars are also called push bars, rambars, and nudge bars. They also go by push bumpers, grille guards, and brush guards, but they all refer to the special attachment seen on the front bumper of many of today's police vehicles.

The idea behind the "bull" bar harkens all the way back to the Wild West when trains were still the fastest way to move around the fledgling United States. Cowcatchers were the angled assemblies attached to the front of these steel beasts and used to push debris and cattle (i.e., bulls), so the train wouldn't derail and kept moving on down the track. A police bull bar is basically used for the same thing, albeit with some different twists.