Why Police Forces Use Special Tires For Their Cars And Cruisers

For the most part, police forces use cars which look very much like anything you could walk into a dealership and buy. Take the discontinued Ford Crown Victoria as an example – Ford sold thousands of these to civilians over the years, and an equally significant amount were distributed to law enforcement as 'P71' Crown Victoria police interceptors. On the face of it, apart from a few official stickers and some emergency lights, a police Crown Vic looks awfully similar to any other example which anyone could jump behind the wheel of.

However, there are loads of differences between a police and civilian-use Crown Victoria — or any model, for that matter. The interiors are kitted out with intelligent radio systems, secure rear compartments for detaining criminals, plus the exteriors are often seen adorning heavy-duty bumpers. These are some of the more obvious differences, but you might not know that police cars and cruisers also use special tires. The reasoning behind this is fairly simple — cars used by police forces have to be prepared for some pretty intensive usage, which can often demand more strength and performance than what a standard road tire is safely capable of providing.