What Was The 'P71' Crown Victoria, And How Fast Was It?

Newer generations of drivers may not know the name, but the silhouette of the vehicle has become indelible from the sheer number of images and movies it appears in — as a taxi, a family car, and a patrol car. The Ford Crown Victoria's shape has been seared into the mind's eye of many. From 1991 to 1997, Ford produced the first generation of this large, ultra-reliable sedan for families and fleets. It was built on Ford's Panther platform, a body-on-frame design that debuted in 1979 under the LTD, Marquis, and Continental. The automaker was so pleased with the platform that Ford also used it for the Lincoln Town Car and Grand Marquis.

Its size, dependability, and affordability made it a no-brainer for police departments as well, so Ford created a modified version called the Crown Victoria Police Interceptor (CVPI) or P71. The vehicle fit the bill so well, it became almost the default police car for the U.S. and Canada. A second-generation Crown Victoria was built between 1998 and 2011, and was sold to fleets only. With its restricted class of buyers, the P71 adopted the Police Interceptor trunk badge in 1998 to replace the Crown Victoria badge.

The P71 (called the P7B in the last two production years) was so beloved that when Ford stopped manufacturing the Crown Vic in favor of the Taurus, some police departments hoarded Interceptors.