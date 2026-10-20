Which Subaru SUV Is The Closest Equivalent To The Toyota RAV4?

In 2025, the Toyota RAV4 topped the charts as the best-selling SUV in America, according to Edmunds. Eager to stay ahead of its rivals, Toyota gave the SUV a thorough makeover for 2026, with both hybrid and fuel-sipping plug-in hybrid versions available. There's no doubt that it's still a great choice if you're looking for a practical and efficient car that's easy to live with, but it has a lot of competition.

The RAV4's closest Subaru-badged competitor is the Forester, which starts at a similarly affordable price and offers a comparable amount of space. For the 2026 model year, the RAV4 Hybrid starts at $31,900 (plus a $1,595 destination fee), while the Forester is available from $29,995 (plus a $1,450 destination fee). All 2026 examples of the RAV4 are electrified to some degree, while the base Forester is gas only. Step up to the hybrid Forester, which actually borrows its electric motors from Toyota, and you can expect to pay at least $34,730 plus fees.

As you might expect, the RAV4's entirely electrified lineup gives it a significant fuel economy advantage over the Forester. The least efficient variant of the Forester is the Wilderness AWD trim, which achieves 26 mpg combined according to the EPA. Toyota's all-terrain version of the RAV4, the Woodland Edition AWD, is also the least efficient in its range, but it still hits 38 mpg combined. At the other end of the table, the most efficient RAV4 gets 43 mpg combined, while the most frugal Forester should return 35 mpg combined.