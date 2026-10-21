5 Of The Coolest New Audio Devices Released In Fall 2026
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The world of audio technology continues to evolve and fall 2026 is already shaping up to be an exciting season for music lovers, tech enthusiasts, and anyone who appreciates great sound. If you're an audio lover, you'll be happy to hear (pun intended) that several companies in the space have released new devices. Some of the latest audio gadgets that we've come across include wired earbuds, wireless headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and more.
With so many options competing for your attention, knowing which releases stand out can save you time and help you make a smarter buying decision. If you're someone who enjoys keeping up with the latest in audio, we've rounded up some of the new gadgets that have been unveiled this fall that we've found to be interesting. To select these audio devices, we first considered the launch date of each individual item.
Since the first day of Fall 2026 was on September 22, we strictly considered gadgets launched from that date moving forward. However, you can check out our overall list of hot gadgets launched in 2026 to see what you might have missed earlier in the year. You can read more about how we selected these gadgets in our methodology section at the end of the article.
Technics EAH-A1000
Released on September 29, 2026, the EAH-A1000 are the company's latest wireless flagship over-ear headphones targeted at giving models like the $499 Sony WH-1000XM6, $799 Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2, and $549 AirPods Max 2 a run for their money. They aren't cheap either, as they cost $449.99. The Technics EAH-A1000 are powered by the company's latest 40mm Magnetic Fluid Driver, which is combined with a carbon-fiber diaphragm and the company's SST (Symmetrical Surround Technology) Edge tech (borrowed from its hi-fi speakers) to minimize the distortion of sound.
As expected for headphones of its caliber, they support active noise cancellation (ANC), and the battery life you get will vary depending on whether you enable ANC. With ANC disabled, the pair promises to last up to 90 hours when using the AAC codec and up to 60 hours with LDAC. With ANC enabled, those figures drop to 45 hours for AAC and 30 hours for LDAC.
For wireless playback, this pair has Bluetooth 6.0, and you can connect to three devices at the same time. The EAH-A1000 also supports wired connectivity via a USB-C port, which allows you to listen to lossless audio at up to 24-bit. The headphone is available in either Black or Platinum Greige.
Nothing Headphone (1) Pro
The Nothing Headphone (1) Pro features Nothing's unique design that we've seen in previous models from the company. However, for this pair, Nothing steps things a bit further spec-wise to try and entice those looking for better audio than what is available in the company's A-series headphones and the regular Nothing Headphone (1). One of the most interesting additions to the Headphone 1 Pro is the use of three drivers for each ear, unlike most headphones, which use a single dynamic driver on each side.
Each ear gets a driver dedicated to bass, midrange, and highs instead of using a single driver for the entire sound spectrum, which can help with audio quality. In fact, in our review of the Nothing Headphone (1) Pro, we were impressed by the sound. Another interesting tidbit is the availability of a physical switch that can be used to turn off the equalizer and activate a flat sound profile. The Nothing Headphone (1) Pro has ANC and promises up to 68 hours of battery life with the feature enabled.
Turn it off, and the battery life estimates stretch a bit further to 80 hours. You can listen to the headphones wirelessly or via cable. For wired listening, the pair offers a traditional 3.5 mm headphone jack, but there's also a USB-C for lossless playback at up to 24-bit/192 kHz. The Nothing Headphone (1) Pro has an IP52 dust and water resistance rating and costs $399.
Marshall Bromley 150
Adding to its lineup of portable party speakers, Marshall unveiled the Bromley 150 toward the end of September. Unlike the existing Bromley 750 and 450, the Bromley 150 is more portable, weighing just 13.9 pounds – in fact, the company says this is its most portable party speaker. The speaker features a boxy design, and despite that, Marshall says it delivers sound in all directions thanks to its proprietary True Stereophonic 360-degree tech. As a portable speaker, battery life matters, and for the Bromley 150, Marshall is promising up to 40 hours of playback time.
You can recharge the battery via the available USB-C port, and you'll need three hours to do so. However, according to the company, a quick 20-minute charge is enough to last up to five hoursv of playback. The Bromley 150 has an IP55 rating, meaning it can handle splashes of water without being ruined. For audio, you can play music from a variety of sources to the Bromley 150. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless audio playback, and it also has Auracast support.
If you prefer wired connectivity, the speaker has a 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB-C, and 2 XLR jacks. Since it's a party speaker, the Bromley 150 has built-in stage lights, and there are three presets to choose from. The Marshall Bromley 150 costs $499.99 and is only available in the company's classic black and brass color.
Bose Noise Canceling Wired Earbuds
This is one of the most exciting audio products from Bose in 2026. The Bose Noise Canceling Wired Earbuds mark the company's return to the wired earbud market after a long hiatus. Bose's last wired earbuds launched over a decade ago in 2015, and this new model is just a way for the company to position itself to cash in on the resurgence of wired headphones. Besides the wired aspect, the new earbuds have several selling points that make them worth considering, namely Bose's proprietary QuietControl noise cancellation feature, a promise of clear call quality, and an IPX4 water-resistance rating.
Available in Black, White Smoke, or a limited-edition Dewdrop Mint, the Bose Noise Canceling Wired Earbuds will set you back $99. Most modern devices use USB-C, and to keep up with modern times, it's only right that the new wired earbuds terminate with a USB-C plug. The earbuds offer physical control buttons for volume, playback, calls, and switching between noise-cancellation modes.
Speaking of noise cancellation, the earbuds offer two modes: Quiet Mode when you need to shut outside noise and Aware Mode when you want to let noise in. You can also disable the ANC feature completely for regular old-fashioned wired listening. The Bose Noise Canceling Wired Earbuds are not yet on sale but you can pre-order them from Bose. However, as of this writing the company says they're out of stock.
HomePod mini 2
Possibly the coolest audio device that has been released in fall 2026 is Apple's HomePod mini 2. The HomePod mini 2 is a follow-up to the original model that was released in 2020. In terms of design, you'll be forgiven for confusing the new $149 HomePod mini 2 with the original — except for some new additional colors. One of the biggest updates Apple has made on the new version is using a new S10 chip.
Additionally, there are also some hidden tricks up its sleeve for an improved audio experience. According to the company, the new speaker can analyze music in real time to deliver an optimal audio experience by tuning the dynamic range, loudness, and acoustic performance. One handy addition to the new speaker is the ability to create a four-speaker surround sound system when paired with the 4th-gen Apple TV 4K. Additionally, you can still use the HomePod mini 2 as a single speaker or as part of a stereo pair.
While playing music, the new HomePod mini 2 has a special feature called Sound Glow, which glows and pulses at the top of the speaker in sync with the music. Apple is also promising some Siri AI smarts slated to arrive on the speaker in a future update. As of this writing, the HomePod mini 2 is available for pre-order from Apple.
How we selected these audio devices
The key consideration in our selection was the launch date. Each audio device we selected had to be announced in Fall 2026. Any audio gear launched prior, like the Sony WF1000XM6, which came out in February, or the Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen) released in August, was automatically disqualified. Second, we simply considered models that had something specific, like an interesting angle, to be included on the list. For example, we included the Nothing Headphone (1) Pro because they're the company's most flagship-level headphones they've launched to date.