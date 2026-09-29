Nothing Headphone (1) Pro Review: Solving All The Problems (Except One)

I have had something of a roller coaster relationship with Nothing, specifically with its headphones. While I find the earbuds it has released to be a pretty good value, I don't prefer them over others. The original Nothing Headphone (1) that I reviewed for SlashGear to be great in the design department, but very meh when it came to sound.

Next came the Nothing Headphone (a) which is an exceptional value at $199. These headphones are so good, I instantly added them to my travel bag, despite the fact that they are over-ear headphones which take up valuable backpack real estate. I still believe these are a great value, so if you're in the market, I encourage you to give them a shot.

Now, we have the Nothing Headphone (1) pro which, in my humble opinion, correct all the mistakes from the Headphone (1), add a couple more worthwhile features, and still manage to come in at a good price point. They might just be my new headphones of choice for on-the-go listening. I've been reviewing them for one week, and here are my thoughts.