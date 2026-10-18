9 Celebrities Who Also Happen To Be Helicopter Pilots

Celebrities do a lot of things in their free time. Most of it is pretty normal stuff. For instance, Mila Kunis and Snoop Dogg play video games, and Keanu Reeves collects and rides motorcycles. Others engage in more unusual pursuits, like Tom Hanks' collection of over 300 antique typewriters, and others have owned some bizarre vehicles. Many celebrities also know how to fly aircraft, which makes a weird sort of sense since they often fly all over the place for roles, events, and other things, so it's often a mix of business and pleasure.

Some of the stories are pretty awesome too. For example, Morgan Freeman picked up his pilot's license at age 65, nearly 40 years after his service in the Air Force. He now owns one of the most expensive jets of any celebrity, which he purchased after he turned 80.

If you know which celebrities fly themselves, you can track them on sites like Celebplanes, which is fun to do in moderation. While researching this article, I spotted Harrison Ford flying into California, though it was unclear whether he was a passenger or a pilot.

Some celebrities go the extra mile and get their helicopter licenses, too. This is a much smaller, more exclusive list that includes actors, actresses, comedians, and even one of the most successful supermodels in history. So, if you're curious about who has their rotorcraft-helicopter rating, the list is below. We verified each one on the FAA's website where possible because pilots' licenses are public and searchable by anyone.