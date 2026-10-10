Who Owns Bell Helicopters And Where Are Its Choppers Made?

Bell Helicopters boasts a history that stretches back almost a century. Its roots can be traced to 1935, when Lawrence Dale Bell — or just Larry — founded the Bell Aircraft Company. To say that the company has been innovative would be an understatement. Among other achievements, its Bell X-1 craft was the first aircraft to break the sound barrier. In 1942, the company also produced the Bell P-59 Airacomet, the first U.S. jet plane.

The same innovative approach also saw the company experimenting with "rotorcraft". In the mid-1940s, the company produced the Bell 47, and by 1946 the Bell 47B became the first helicopter in the U.S. to receive commercial certification. Demand for helicopters quickly grew, and a new facility was needed to accommodate the growth. While the original company had its base in Buffalo, New York, by 1951 helicopter manufacturing had relocated to a $3 million, purpose-built facility just outside of Fort Worth, Texas.

It was in 1960 that the next major change happened. It was then that the current owner, Textron Systems, acquired the Bell Aircraft Company, including the helicopter business. The Bell Aerospace side of the business continued to operate but was slowly absorbed into other Textron divisions. However, Bell Helicopter retained its corporate identity, and although renamed simply "Bell" in 2018, it still operates from Fort Worth and has another Texas facility in Amarillo, a new factory in Kansas, and manufacturing facilities in Canada and Mexico.