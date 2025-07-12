Where Is The Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey Being Built?

There are certain aircraft that refuse to be pigeon-holed. The Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey is one of them. The Osprey is unique among aircraft, being something of a transformer type. It's designed to offer the benefits of a fixed-wing aircraft, but with the landing and take-off capabilities of a helicopter. This makes it an incredibly versatile multi-role aircraft that can land and take off from places that conventional aircraft fear to tread and yet still offers all the high-speed, high-altitude performance of a turboprop aircraft when in flight. Among the roles this remarkable aircraft can fill are air assault, transport, aerial refueling, and special ops, to name a few.

The Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey first took to the air in March 1989, and full-rate production was granted in September 2005, with the first operational Osprey delivered to the United States Air Force (USAF) in early 2007. Since then, more than 475 Ospreys have been ordered and built from Bell Helicopters main assembly facility in Amarillo, Texas. The team responsible for the production of the aircraft is known as "Team Osprey" and consists of 27,000 employees, working for more than 500 US-based companies spread across 44 states. Let's have a closer look at "Team Osprey", where the Bell Boeing V-22 is built, and some of the fascinating technical details that make up this one-of-a-kind aircraft.