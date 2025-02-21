Can The Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey Fly With Just One Engine?

The Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey was a unique aircraft when it first took flight in 1989 before it became the world's first successful military tiltrotor aircraft, merging the ability to take off and land vertically like a helicopter with the range and speeds of a turboprop plane. The two Rolls-Royce Liberty AE1107C engines each produce more than 6,200 shaft horsepower and spin twin rotors that are 38-feet in diameter. The V-22 Osprey is a versatile aircraft with plenty of strengths and weaknesses.

It can transport as many as 24 troops if they're seated, 32 if some are standing, or up to 10,000 pounds of cargo. When the Osprey needs to land or take off vertically — or hover — the nacelles (that is, the engine and propeller rotor together) will rotate 90-degrees so the rotors generate thrust downward, letting the aircraft perform like a helicopter. When it needs to function like a traditional plane, the nacelles will rotate back to the forward position. And just like many traditional planes, the V-22 Osprey can continue flying with only one functioning engine.

Hovering is a different story if an Osprey is down to a single engine, though. In that instance, the Osprey would have to be at a low altitude and not carrying too much cargo. It might seem odd to wonder if an airplane, or rather a tiltrotor, can fly with only one engine since ideally they'll always be flying with two. However, when it comes to the V-22 Osprey or one of its variants, that's a valid question — especially given its questionable safety record.

