How Much Does An H145 Helicopter Cost & How Fast Can One Fly?

The H145 doesn't exactly make it to the list of the fastest civilian helicopters with its never-exceed speed of 145 knots, or 167 miles per hour. Moreover, most pilots will stick to a recommended cruise speed of about 241 kph (approximately 150 mph) for most missions. At least these numbers are not too far off from the 196 mph top speed of the Boeing CH-47F Chinook, one of the world's fastest military helicopters.

Enabling this impressive performance is the pair of Safran Arriel 2E engines, and pilots have testified that even hot-and-heavy takeoffs rarely require full power. The aerodynamic design also plays a crucial role. The latest version of the helicopter sport an innovative five-bladed main rotor for a smoother ride and increased lift. All these specs allow the H145 to achieve a maximum range of 650 km (403 miles) on its standard fuel tanks.

It's no exaggeration to call the H145 one of the most popular helicopters in the world. In 2023, it had a particularly good year with a record 186 orders. The demand is largely due to it being a Swiss Army knife of sorts in the helicopter world, thanks to its highly modular design and a catalog of over 400 interchangeable equipment options. Its versatile, unobstructed cabin can also be rapidly reconfigured for an incredible array of missions. Today, it's a popular choice for everything from private and business aviation to demanding public service roles.