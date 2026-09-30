9 Most Expensive Private Jets Owned By Famous Actors & Directors
When an actor or director's career spans decades, dozens of productions, and a travel schedule that never really stops, owning a private jet becomes a matter of convenience rather than luxury. For Hollywood's biggest names, a private jet may not just be a flex; it may also be a way to reclaim hours that would otherwise be lost to layovers, security lines, and press junkets across three continents in a single week.
Some of these actors and directors treat their aircraft the way athletes treat a favorite pair of cleats: a genuine tool of the trade, especially when these movie stars also turn out to be pilots. Others simply want the fastest, quietest way to get from a film set in Budapest to a premiere in Los Angeles. Either way, the price tags on this list — pulled from aviation registries, flight-tracking data, and the pilots' own words — range from a "frugal" $8 million light jet to a $150 million customized flying house. Here's who owns what.
Morgan Freeman - SyberJet SJ30 ($7.3 million)
Morgan Freeman has built a five-decade career with films including "The Shawshank Redemption," "Se7en," "Million Dollar Baby," and "Invictus." Along the way, he became one of the handful of Hollywood A-listers who know how to fly a plane. Freeman didn't earn his private pilot's license until he was 65, when an associate flew him over the Mississippi River in a small plane and let him take the controls. He built up hours in a Cessna 414 and a Citation 501 SP before stepping up to something faster.
That something is a SyberJet SJ30, which Freeman has discussed in detail, praising its coast-to-coast range and its unusually high sea-level cabin pressurization, a feature he says leaves him "a lot fresher" after long flights. Registered N30GZ, the jet also carries the logo of his Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale, Mississippi. But it hasn't always been smooth flying. In 2015, the aircraft made an emergency landing in Tunica after a blown tire caused a hydraulic failure; both Freeman and his pilot walked away unhurt.
Harrison Ford - Cessna Citation Sovereign ($18 million)
Harrison Ford's filmography reads like a highlight reel of modern blockbuster cinema. He's starred in "Star Wars," "Indiana Jones," "Blade Runner," and, fittingly, "Air Force One." Off screen, Ford's aviation résumé is just as long. He's been flying since the 1990s and has logged real hours in everything from vintage taildraggers to a Bell helicopter he notably used to rescue a hiker.
His private jet is a Cessna Citation Sovereign, registered as N6GU, based at Hawthorne Municipal Airport near Los Angeles, and flies regularly to Santa Fe, Jackson Hole, and Aspen — consistent with Ford's well-documented ties to the Western outdoors and his conservation work. This plane, however, is only one of several aircraft owned by Harrison Ford, including an AirCam Twin and a de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver, making it part of one of the more eclectic personal fleets in Hollywood. Unlike most owners on this list, Ford is qualified to fly the Sovereign himself, and he's credited with using it as a serious long-range jet rather than just a status symbol.
Tom Cruise - Gulfstream IV ($20 million)
Tom Cruise has spent decades headlining franchises built on real stunt work — "Top Gun," "Mission: Impossible," "Jerry Maguire" — and that same hands-on instinct extends to how he travels. Cruise has held multi-engine instrument ratings for more than three decades now. His passion for aviation dates back to filming the original "Top Gun" in Navy F-14s.
Tom Cruise owns multiple planes, but his most notable aircraft is a Gulfstream IV registered as N808 T, fitted with a jacuzzi and a private screening room. The Gulfstream IV is a long-range jet that can travel 4,220 nautical miles at a maximum speed of Mach 0.88 without refueling. That's about the distance between Chicago and Rome. The kinds of high-profile action films that Tom Cruise stars in, especially those in the Mission: Impossible franchise, may involve shoots across multiple, far-apart locations in Europe, the Middle East, and America. As such, this long-range plane seems like a good fit for the pilot and stuntman.
This registered N808 T example is only one of several Gulfstream IVs owned by celebrities; moreover, Cruise rounds out his personal fleet with a Bombardier Challenger 300, a HondaJet, and a WWII P-51 Mustang he piloted himself in "Top Gun: Maverick."
John Travolta - Dassault Falcon 900B ($26 million)
John Travolta has starred in films spanning "Grease," "Pulp Fiction," and "Face/Off," building an impressive acting resume along the way, but his real passion project has always been aviation. Travolta began flying at 15, long before fame arrived, and has since garnered 11 jet licenses for aircraft including the Vampire Jet, the Challenger, and the Gulfstream II.
John Travolta dailies the registered N905FJ Dassault Falcon 900B, a tri-engine business jet Travolta has described as "a pilot's airplane" for how responsive it is to handle, while still being quiet and comfortable for passengers. The Falcon 900B seats up to 14 and has a range of nearly 4,000 nautical miles. Travolta keeps the jet, along with a converted Boeing 737 and a light jet, at Jumbolair Aviation Estates, his private airpark home in Florida, where taxiways are like driveways. It's one of those celebrity private jet details that sound more like fiction than everyday air travel.
John Travolta, like Harrison Ford, has also flown to help during humanitarian emergencies or crises; in 2010, he flew his 707 to Haiti to help earthquake survivors. In 2005, he flew the same plane to New Orleans to help survivors of Hurricane Katrina.
Jackie Chan - Embraer Legacy 650 ($32 million)
Jackie Chan built his career on death-defying stunt work in films like "Rush Hour," "Shanghai Noon," and "Police Story," and his approach to private aviation proved just as distinctive as his on-screen persona. In February 2012, Chan became the launch customer in China for the Embraer Legacy 650, taking delivery of an aircraft finished in a red-and-yellow dragon livery, designed by Chan himself.
The jet, registered N688JC, seats up to 14 across three living zones and has a range of roughly 3,900 nautical miles — enough to connect Beijing and Dubai with no fuel stop. Upon acquiring this aircraft, Jackie Chan also signed on as Embraer's global brand ambassador. This relationship later led to the dragon-liveried jet being displayed at the 2013 Singapore Airshow to introduce the Embraer brand to the Asian market.
While Jackie Chan is more adventurous than perhaps any actor when it comes to stunt work, he's not known as a pilot. However, Chan has used his private jet access for humanitarian aid and disaster relief. One instance is when he hired jets to bring 130 tons of food into regions badly affected by the Sichuan earthquake.
Steven Spielberg - Gulfstream G650ER ($70 million)
Steven Spielberg has directed some of the most enduring blockbusters in film history, including "Schindler's List" and "Saving Private Ryan," and his private aviation habits track with a career built on that scale of ambition. Spielberg's primary aircraft is a registered N900KS Gulfstream G650ER (the longer-range version of the G650), based at Van Nuys Airport.
The G650ER, the extended-range variant of one of Gulfstream's already ultra-long-range models, is capable of flying roughly 7,500 nautical miles and seating up to 19 passengers; this makes it well suited to a director whose productions and business commitments regularly span continents. Spielberg's film career has spanned five decades, and the off-white, titanium-stripe, and strawberry-pearl design of his private jet has followed a similar arc of steady, working-professional use rather than headline-grabbing customization.
The G650 is popular among ultra-wealthy celebrities, with Jeff Bezos and Kim Kardashian each owning one. Spielberg's example, however, remains one of the most closely tracked celebrity aircraft in aviation circles, and the legendary filmmaker has at times come under fire for private-jet emissions.
Dwayne Johnson - Bombardier Global 7500 ($72 million)
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has built one of the most bankable careers in modern Hollywood, moving from professional wrestling into franchises such as "Jumanji," "Moana," and "Fast & Furious." His private aircraft is a Bombardier Global 7500, registered N1089, with a seating capacity of up to 19 and a range of roughly 7,700 nautical miles, among the longest of any purpose-built business jet.
The Rock's Bombardier is actually only his second aircraft, which he bought in 2023. Before that, he owned a G650, alongside celebrities like Steven Spielberg and Kim Kardashian. This G650 was in the news in March 2025 when a mechanical issue forced Johnson's flight from Hawaii to Texas to turn back mid-ocean.
In a video posted on X, "The Rock" described his pilot getting down on one knee to explain a hydraulics issue that made it unsafe to continue over open water, forcing the plane to divert back to Hawaii. Because of this incident, Dwayne, who's one of the owners of the United Football League, missed the season's opening weekend in Houston, but the flight crew brought the aircraft down safely.
Oprah Winfrey - Gulfstream G700 ($80 million)
Oprah Winfrey's career spans daytime television and film roles in "The Color Purple" and "A Wrinkle in Time." With an estimated net worth of $3.4 billion, she ranks near the top of this list. Winfrey's current jet is a Gulfstream G700, registered N540W, and is the sixth aircraft in a row to carry that same tail number — a combination of her birth year and surname initial that she's kept through a Gulfstream IV, a Global Express XRS, a G550, and now the G700.
The G700 is Gulfstream's current flagship, seating up to 19 passengers with a range of roughly 7,500 nautical miles — enough to connect nearly any two major cities on Earth without stopping. Flight data shows Winfrey's heaviest travel corridor runs between her Santa Barbara base and her Maui property, though the jet has also flown long-haul legs across Europe. It is no wonder that Oprah Winfrey owns a high-end Gulfstream that can go very far without stopping to refuel; the most expensive celebrity jets tend to be this ultra-long-range Gulfstream model, and she's up there among wealthy on-screen personalities.
Kim Kardashian - Gulfstream G650ER ($150 million)
Kim Kardashian's Gulfstream G650ER is one of the most recognizable jets in celebrity aviation, not just for its size but also because she has folded it into her personal brand, just as she has her clothing line and reality-TV presence. The aircraft, registered N1980K, is a Gulfstream G650ER that seats up to 19 passengers and has a range of roughly 7,500 nautical miles.
Kardashian gave viewers a tour of the jet's custom interior during an episode of "The Kardashians." The G650ER is highly personalized, from designer furnishings to phone chargers built into every seat. Nicknamed "Kim Air," Kim Kardashian's jet has also drawn scrutiny over short regional hops between Van Nuys and nearby airports; critics have pointed to these flights in broader conversations about celebrity carbon footprints.
One of Kim Air's most controversial moments was a 10-minute flight at the end of 2025, which released carbon emissions roughly equivalent to what the average person would produce driving from New York to Los Angeles. Kim Kardashian's private jet was originally worth only $95 million at the time of purchase. The extra $55 million comes from custom modifications she's made to the plane since buying it in 2022.