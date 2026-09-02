5 Aircraft Owned By Celebrity Pilot Harrison Ford

In "Return of the Jedi", Han Solo, at the controls of a stolen Imperial shuttle, famously tells his co-pilot Chewbacca to "Fly casual." In real life, actor, aviator and activist Harrison Ford is anything but casual in his approach to aviation or plane ownership, having been tied to a number of notable aircraft through his well known support for all things aviation.

Over the years there has been charitable work, rescue missions, and a few dangerous moments and mishaps that have put Ford's flying in the spotlight. Throughout his career Harrison Ford has garnered a reputation for valuing his privacy, but the world of aviation is one place where Ford had been more comfortably public with his passions and projects. He has often been spotted throughout the years socializing at gatherings of planes and pilots, often with one of his personal planes in tow.

Along the path of his aviation journey, a number of aircraft that Ford has owned appear to have risen higher than others in their owner's estimation. He not only uses these aircraft for transportation and recreation, but also to demonstrate an excited activism for aviation and support for the flying community. This includes using his various aircraft to support aviation initiatives such as the Eaa's Young Eagles program that give kids a close encounter with flying. Here are five of Harrison Ford's favorite aircraft from his personal collection.