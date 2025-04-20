Can Seaplanes Land On The Ground?

Boeing is well known for both its passenger jets (such as the 757, which pilots love) and military aircraft. So it's interesting that the first plane it ever built was a seaplane called the Model 1 (aka, "B&W"), and it first took to the air on June 15, 1916. A "seaplane" is a class of aircraft that utilizes a body of water as its primary means for taking off and landing. The most widespread form of seaplanes are known as floatplanes as they utilize floats (sometimes called pontoons) – the long sleek landing components that provide buoyancy that keeps the plane on top of the water. A floatplane is technically a subcategory of seaplane where the fuselage/belly never touches the water.

Advertisement

Another type of seaplane doesn't even have floats per se. In February 1936, Pan American Airways – which went bankrupt in 1991 — asked plane manufacturers to build a transoceanic marine-capable aircraft with four engines which could fly at least 2,400 miles while maintaining a cruising altitude of 10,000 feet at 150 mph. Boeing responded with the 314, a flying boat (often called a hull seaplane) that carried 74 passengers amidst the lap of luxury that included lounges, dining rooms, and 36 sleeping berths. The fuselage acted exactly like a boat hull, so instead of lading on pontoons, it simply dropped into the water belly first.

Those seaplanes that do have wheels are called amphibians and can land on solid ground. But there are some caveats and, as one might expect... some inherent risks.

Advertisement