5 Reasons Why Pilots Love The Boeing 757

Boeing's status in the global aircraft industry is only rivaled by the European powerhouse that is Airbus. For the occasional flier, it may be difficult to tell the difference between the two juggernauts' aircraft, and between specific models within airplane families. Those in the industry, however, can identify differences that go beyond more spacious cabins and improved seats.

What's the viewpoint of the pilots who shoulder the responsibility of flying these magnificent machines? There are few aircraft as popular as the iconic Boeing 757 jet, a versatile narrow-body that was produced in several variants over its long life in service.

Capt. Richard Levy was a commercial pilot for four decades before retiring in 2018. He continues to work as a flight-crew training instructor, and has offered SlashGear his extensive insight on Boeing's 757 and how it feels to fly. Let's see how the model performs and what it offers from the pilot's point of view.