10 Of The Shortest Airport Runways In The World

When it comes to airports, runway length isn't just a technical detail, but rather a non-negotiable part of flight safety. Airports that have longer runways give aircraft the space they need to build up speed for takeoff or slow down after landing, and a runway's ideal length is often determined by the type of aircraft using it, the airport's altitude, surrounding geography, and typical weather conditions. In the United States, most major commercial airport runways range from 8,000 to 13,000 feet. Bigger hubs stretch beyond that, giving wide-body passenger jets plenty of room to maneuver during high-altitude or long-haul operations, and there are even several big private jet airports that give them a run for their money.

However, there are a handful of commercial airports around the world operating with staggeringly short runways — some of them less than 1,640 feet (500 meters) long. These aren't isolated backcountry fields, but actually functioning commercial airports, serving scheduled passenger flights in places where terrain, weather, or sheer remoteness leave little choice but to build small. They rely on aircraft with the Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL) designation and specially trained pilots who know how to operate within incredibly thin margins.

This list focuses on airports that currently offer or have recently supported scheduled commercial service, so no private jet airports, ranch airstrips, backwoods gravel runways, or rural fields. Each of these runways is an outlier in aviation design, and a testament to what's possible when space is limited but there's still the need to fly and the "need for speed" as Maverick and Goose would say in "Top Gun."

