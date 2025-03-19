10 Of The Longest Airport Runways In The World

Runway length is usually dictated by two key factors: the type of aircraft that the runway is designed for, and the location of the airport. Major airports that are located at higher altitudes tend to need longer runways, as the lower air pressure means that planes need to reach higher speeds before takeoff. Warmer temperatures can also necessitate a longer runway. Colorado's Denver International Airport is both located at high altitude and warm in the summer months, and that contributes to the extraordinarily long length of its main runway.

It's not only the longest public-use runway in the U.S., but also one of the very longest in the world, at just over 16,000 feet long. The airport was completed in 1995, and is the main hub for business and leisure travelers in and out of the state. It's served by a wide range of domestic and international airlines, hence its need to accommodate large planes capable of transcontinental flights. In addition to boasting the longest runway in America, Denver International is the largest airport in America by surface area, spanning 52.4 square miles.

Denver isn't the only airport with an unusually long runway in the U.S. The Southern California Logistics Airport, Edwards Air Force Base, Shuttle Landing Facility, and Vandenberg Space Force Base all have runways of 15,000 feet or more.

