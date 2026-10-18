5 Of The Most Powerful Rockets Ever Launched

Rockets have been around since the 11th century, but modern rockets weren't properly invented, tested, and flown until the 20th century. The first modern rocket launched successfully on March 16, 1926, and the technology continued to advance throughout the century into World War II. That's when the first modern rockets were used in warfare with the German V-2, the world's first large-scale rocket fueled by a liquid propellant. From that, German scientists like Wernher von Braun wound up in the United States working for NASA, where they developed the space program.

Their efforts bore fruit in various stages, beginning with Project Mercury, the nation's first manned spaceflight program. From there, rockets grew significantly larger, which was necessary to carry larger payloads into orbit. So-called "heavy-lift launch vehicles" arose with the capability to put large payloads into Low Earth Orbit (LEO), which was a significant achievement. Of course, the way rocket engines work requires a great deal of fuel and incredibly large vehicles to put so much mass into orbit, and many of the biggest are the most powerful rockets ever launched.

Sending astronauts to the Moon required one of the biggest rockets of all time, but even that massive machine has since been surpassed by 21st-century space launch vehicle rockets. Rocket production and operation are no longer limited to the world's governments either, as several private companies have developed massive rockets capable of lifting large payloads into orbit. These five rockets are the most powerful ever launched as of writing, and they all represent impressive scientific achievements.