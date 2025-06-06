What Was The Top Speed Of The Saturn V Rocket As It Propelled The Astronauts To The Moon?

The Saturn V rocket was part of the technology that made the Apollo mission successful and played a pivotal role in launching Apollo 11 to the Moon in 1969, marking a turning point in human history. As it carried the astronauts beyond the bounds of our atmosphere, the Saturn V's speed surpassed anything most aircraft could ever achieve.

After translunar injection (when the third stage of Saturn V reignited to send Apollo 11 toward the Moon), the spacecraft's speed relative to Earth reached 24,200 miles per hour. But as soon as it reached that astonishing speed, the craft quickly slowed down to a speed of around 2,000 mph. Once the Apollo 11 crew reached the Moon's gravity, the speed increased to 5,600 mph.

While the Saturn V's top speed is indeed incredible, the Apollo 10 actually set the bar just months before, in May of 1969. Apollo 10's eight-day voyage, which included orbiting the Moon, saw the craft become one of the fastest human-made objects to ever enter space. It reentered Earth's atmosphere at a speed of 24,791 miles per hour, the fastest for any manned space mission.

