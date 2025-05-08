13 Of The Fastest Human-Made Objects To Ever Enter Space

In the pursuit of space exploration, humans have broken records that were previously thought impossible. At the same time, terrible accidents have marred the history of space flight, making later achievements even more poignant. One impressive feat of space travel is humans' ability to build spacecraft that can sustain high speeds, not only during launch, but while traveling throughout the solar system. While spacecraft like the International Space Station are fascinating — traveling at around 17,500 mph — plenty of faster human-made objects are out in space right now.

But what, exactly, constitutes space, and how fast is fast? It turns out that even the highest-flying military jets don't actually reach space. Actual space is about 50 to 62 miles above Earth's surface, depending on which scientists you ask. That means satellites can be included on the list of human-made objects in space, but they're not quite fast enough to make the list of the fastest ever spacecraft. Even Starlink satellites, which routinely travel around 17,000 mph (and you can spot them from the ground), can't beat the fastest human-made objects to enter space. For reference, the land speed record is 763.035 mph and a bullet can travel at up to 2,727 mph. The speed of sound, Mach 1, is 761.2 mph, making these spacecraft and other objects excessively fast, to a point humans can only begin to comprehend.

