What Do Starlink Satellites Look Like And Can You Track Them?

Have you looked up at the night sky recently and seen a streak of light flash across that black void between the stars? It might have been a plane or an asteroid, but it also may have been one of Starlink's satellites. Using thousands of interconnected sites known as mega-constellations, this internet-providing technology was developed, launched, and is currently operated by SpaceX. These satellites were created with the goal of providing high-speed, low-latency internet to remote areas that aren't usually able to receive it. There are currently well over 6,000 Starlink satellites in low orbit over the Earth, and the company eventually hopes to put that number all the way up to 42,000. Each satellite has a five-year life span. The service is a bit on the expensive side for most users, but it may be the only option for people in certain areas without access to fiber or cable internet.

With so many Starlink satellites in the sky, many amateur astronomers have found themselves wondering what these orbiting bodies look like. People are curious as to how to spot them from the ground, what they look like up close, and if there is any way of tracking their paths so you can get a glimpse of one when they happen to swing around. Fortunately, all of this information is readily available from various astronomical organizations, and from Starlink itself.