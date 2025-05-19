Why Are Space Launch Vehicles Called Rockets?

There's truly nothing else like a space shuttle launch. Watching a massive space-faring vessel make its way beyond Earth's atmosphere into the embrace of outer space, in many cases carrying a crew of human beings — one unbelievable NASA concept space shuttle even attempting to carry 86 astronauts — is an astounding sight. At the same time, for as remarkable as space shuttles are, there's some semantic confusion regarding their associated technology. For one, why are the launch vehicles needed to get them up into space known so commonly as rockets?

As it turns out, launch vehicles are known as rockets simply due to the type of propulsion technology they employ. Rocket engines quickly burn fuel, which generates thrust in the form of hot gas. This gas is pushed from the engine, pushing the rocket and its attached space shuttle toward the cosmos. The thrust comes entirely from this reaction and the response of the physical rocket, hence why it's able to so effectively push upward. It doesn't require something to push against, which is entirely lacking in the vacuum of space. As far as why these pieces of machinery are named this way, we can dig a bit deeper.

Rocket engines for space travel are relatively new tech in the grand scheme of human history, though their name doesn't come from a recent source. Rocket technology as a whole has been around for centuries and led to the engine's name.

