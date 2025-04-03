What Is A SMART Missile & How Do They Work?

On May 1, 2024, India successfully test-fired the Supersonic Missile-Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) system from Dr. Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. The test was conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) using a ground-based mobile launcher. SMART uses a missile system to deliver a torpedo, which is an underwater military weapon that moves through water to strike enemy submarines. The system is designed to boost the Navy's reach in tracking and attacking submarines.

Traditional torpedoes can only travel limited ranges of about 40 kilometers. SMART solves that by using a missile to carry the torpedo closer to the target first. Once in the right position, the missile releases the torpedo with a range of about 20-24 kilometers using a parachute-based system. The torpedo then enters the water and begins tracking the submarine to destroy the target using its built-in warhead.

The May 1 test confirmed that SMART's main technologies are working as intended. These include a two-stage solid-fuel propulsion system (to power the missile), precision navigation, electromechanical parts that control the missile in flight, and special systems that safely separate and slow down the torpedo before release. Defense officials called the test a major step in expanding India's maritime defense capability.

