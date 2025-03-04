How Do Submarines Communicate Underwater?

Submarines can also communicate with each other or their corresponding bases using communication buoys, acoustic modems, underwater docking stations, satellites, and underwater optical communication. Buoys are handy when a submarine is deeply submerged but needs to connect to a VLF channel. The buoys are connected to a submarine via a physical link, like a feed cable, have an antenna, and can be small enough to go undetected by enemy vessels while closer to the water's surface.

Submarines will also use acoustic modems to communicate with each other or surface ships. These modems convert data, like words and pictures, into sound waves transmitted through the ocean or seawater from one vessel to another. Depending on environmental conditions and the modems in use, the acoustic range can be as low as 100 meters or as high as 23 miles. The sound waves are received by another modem that decodes them back into digital data.

Underwater docking stations are another essential method for submarines to communicate. While most are used for charging unmanned and autonomous underwater vehicles, some serve as communication relay points for submarines and their bases or surface ships. These stations allow submarines to either dock or simply come close enough to the docking station to communicate. Of course, more complex data can be sent or received with this method than with VLF and ELF.

Satellites are another crucial method for submarines to communicate. The submarine must be at periscope depth to deploy an antenna that can breach the water's surface or use communication buoys or a buoyant antenna to send and receive information via satellite networks. This method can accommodate a broader range of communication needs, including the ability to send voice messages, as more frequencies of radio waves can be used.