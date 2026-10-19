5 Mini Power Tools Under $50 Worth Adding To Your Collection

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There are times when getting the "big boys" out of the tool collection might seem like overkill. This is when having a few mini power tools can be a good idea. They can easily tackle a multitude of small jobs around the home and garden without the need for bulky — and often expensive — full-sized tools. That brings us to the price point — these aren't just convenient and practical tools — they also won't break the bank. In short, these are compact, easy to handle, and designed for everyday jobs that don't justify a trip to a toolkit in a dark, cold garage. Of course, the same goes for non-power tools; that's why there are also plenty of useful mini tools every homeowner should own.

It is easy to dismiss mini power tools as being gadgets. And for many people, they undoubtedly have a certain "gadgety appeal"; but being "just a gadget" isn't enough. To make it onto our list, each tool must be useful, well reviewed, and represent more than just an impulse buy. In other words, it needs to be a tool that you're pleased you purchased and actually adds something to your tool collection. And there's plenty to choose from. For a maximum budget of $50, you can choose from mini chainsaws, rotary tools, electric scissors, compressed air dusters, and more.

Let's take a closer look at five mini power tools worth adding to your collection without breaking the bank.