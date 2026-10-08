6 Tools I Didn't Think I'd Need, But I'm Glad I Own Now

I'm a firm believer that the most common electrical mistake anybody can make is not contacting an expert. Apart from changing a lightbulb, I never used to tinker with anything else. However, since I live in an area with major thunderstorms, lightning appears to be attracted to my home. As it turns out, lightning does strike the same place more than twice, and my home has had to deal with several dimmer switches being fried by Mother Nature's touch.

After being hit with the emotional equivalent of a chokeslam from the electrician's first bill, I decided to replace the switches on my own. One of the first items bought for this exercise was a non-contact voltage detector, which is a user-friendly tool anybody can pick up at Home Depot. I already owned a multimeter that provides readings, so the detector serves as the final layer of protection to ensure that there is no live wire before proceeding with the replacement work. Having said this, it must be stressed that these detectors can provide false positives and false negatives. So, if someone is uncertain, they should put safety first and pay the electrician's callout fee.

In terms of the detectors, there are various options available. However, it's recommended that you choose one from a reputable brand and not always settle for the cheapest option on the shelf.