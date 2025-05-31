Does Ryobi's Gutter Blower Work? Here's What Users Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Ryobi's 18V and 40V power systems allow homeowners to build a more efficient tool collection using interchangeable batteries and chargers — that way, you only need one or two batteries for your cordless tools, saving invaluable space in your shed or garage. The manufacturer takes this idea even further with its Ryobi Expand-It Attachment system, which doesn't just let you use multiple tools with a single battery, but also allows you to use multiple tools with a single motor. That means you can build out an entire tool kit with just a single battery, charger, and power head if you wanted to.
The Ryobi-It Expand it system includes over 10 different attachments, including a string trimmer, snow thrower, cultivator, and snow thrower. You can use these attachments with either 18V or 40V power heads, though for landscaping equipment, you'll likely want to opt for the more powerful 40V motor, which is available in both brushed steel and high-performance brushless models. Many homeowners will typically buy a particular Ryobi tool kit that comes with the power head and attachment, such as Ryobi's hedge trimmer, as it's usually cheaper than buying the head and attachment separately. Once you have the head, you can then start adding other compatible tools to your kit.
One outdoor Ryobi tool to help maintain your property is the Ryobi Expand-It Gutter Blower, which is designed to quickly clear debris as it slides along your gutters. It has an air speed of up to 145 mph and air volume up to 185 cfm, and can extend 9.5 feet with two included extension poles. But is Ryobi's gutter blower actually useful? Here's a closer look at what people who've used it have to say.
Users find Ryobi's gutter blower to be powerful and convenient
Gutters easily collect leaves, dirt, twigs from old birds' nests, and other debris that keep them from working properly. Cleaning them can be a hassle, especially if you don't have access to your roof, which, in theory, makes the extension poles and overhead capability of Ryobi's gutter blower so useful. In a video review of the product, YouTube channel Mother Daughter Projects appears to confirm this theory, concluding after a test run of the product that "if you have messy gutters and are not able to access your roof, this might be the tool for you."
Another glowing review that suggests the gutter blower is one of the Ryobi tools that every home landscaper could use comes from the subreddit r/Ryobi. The TLDR of the post is "Amazing" and "exceeded expectations." The user goes on to say, "This thing is powerful. Blower was able to get out every single leaf (except one) from the gutter. Keep in mind these were WET and HEAVY leaves."
On Home Depot's website, over 100 users have given the gutter blower a very good — but not amazing — 4 out of 5 average customer score, though more than half of the reviews are 5 out of 5 stars. One user points out that not needing to use a ladder means the tool lets you "keep your feet on the ground and clean your gutters from a much safer position." Another similar review states, "So much easier to use than having to move a ladder every couple of feet!" Many other users highlight the tool's convenience when it comes to not needing a ladder, as well as its strong blowing power. One 5-star review puts it plainly: "I feel it is well worth the money."
Some users say Ryobi's gutter blower is heavy and struggles with wet leaves
While reviews of Ryobi's gutter blower are generally positive, two specific issues come up repeatedly as you see what users have to say about the tool. One is that the product is heavy, which makes it harder to use, considering you need to hold it over your head. (The gutter attachment adds 4.88 pounds to the power head and battery.) One Home Depot customer describes the tool as "cumbersome;" another, "awkward and a bit heavy." An older user says the tool is "well built," but "it was too heavy for me to handle."
Even the dedicated glowing review on r/Ryobi says that the tool is "Fairly heavy. You're able to easily maneuver it along the gutter, but had to take a quick break every 15-20 feet." The redditor also mentions that the "You do have to go over the area a few times" because the tool doesn't always clear gutters on a single pass, especially when the debris is wet and heavier. This is the second common complaint that comes up in reviews of the product. The YouTube channel Mother Daughter Projects found that while the tool cleared most of their gutters, it did leave some debris.
Several Home Depot users suggest the blower struggles with wet leaves. One review says, "The dryer the debris the better," while another states, "Blows okay, but doesn't work on wet leaves (not that I expected it to)." Some users mention that leaves blown onto the roof are just going to clog their gutters again: "It also couldn't get the pine cones out defeating the purpose of buying this product. Also half of the leaves head to the roof meaning they'll go back in the gutter."