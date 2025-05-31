Does Ryobi's Gutter Blower Work? Here's What Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ryobi's 18V and 40V power systems allow homeowners to build a more efficient tool collection using interchangeable batteries and chargers — that way, you only need one or two batteries for your cordless tools, saving invaluable space in your shed or garage. The manufacturer takes this idea even further with its Ryobi Expand-It Attachment system, which doesn't just let you use multiple tools with a single battery, but also allows you to use multiple tools with a single motor. That means you can build out an entire tool kit with just a single battery, charger, and power head if you wanted to.

The Ryobi-It Expand it system includes over 10 different attachments, including a string trimmer, snow thrower, cultivator, and snow thrower. You can use these attachments with either 18V or 40V power heads, though for landscaping equipment, you'll likely want to opt for the more powerful 40V motor, which is available in both brushed steel and high-performance brushless models. Many homeowners will typically buy a particular Ryobi tool kit that comes with the power head and attachment, such as Ryobi's hedge trimmer, as it's usually cheaper than buying the head and attachment separately. Once you have the head, you can then start adding other compatible tools to your kit.

One outdoor Ryobi tool to help maintain your property is the Ryobi Expand-It Gutter Blower, which is designed to quickly clear debris as it slides along your gutters. It has an air speed of up to 145 mph and air volume up to 185 cfm, and can extend 9.5 feet with two included extension poles. But is Ryobi's gutter blower actually useful? Here's a closer look at what people who've used it have to say.

