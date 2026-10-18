5 Small Family Vehicles With Higher Ratings Than The Kia Sportage

When shopping for a family car, you need to consider a model with comfort, seating capacity, cargo space, reliability, and safety. One model that should definitely be on your radar is the Kia Sportage because experts across different sites have featured it on their recommendation lists. The 2026 Kia Sportage has been well received, with experts giving it solid ratings in their hands-on testing.

For example, the team of experts at U.S. News rated the model 8.9 out of 10 and ranked it third overall among the competitive compact SUV segment. Car and Driver rated the Kia Sportage 8 out of 10 and has shortlisted it as one of the best compact SUV models that you can buy. The team at Consumer Reports was also impressed with the Kia Sportage, with some of its variants earning a recommendation.

Users have also rated the Kia Sportage well — it earned a Consumer Rating of 81 out of 100, according to J.D. Power. But despite the Kia Sportage's impressive scores, some models have proven to be better by earning higher scores. To round out this list of cars with better ratings than the Kia Sportage, we've relied on scores from five different sites: iSeeCars, Car and Driver, U.S. News, Consumer Reports (CR), and J.D. Power.