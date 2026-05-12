Not Toyota, Not Chevy – This Brand Has The Best-Selling SUV In The US (So Far)
The best-selling SUV in the U.S. so far this year can be determined from first quarter sales figures for calendar year 2026 as reported by Car and Driver, and the results are in: The top-selling SUV for the first three months of 2026 is the Honda CR-V, the best new compact SUV you can buy, with 99,347 examples sold. The CR-V unseated the traditional winner of this contest, the Toyota RAV4, which appeared to suffer from a supply shortage of its new sixth-gen model with just 59,869 sales (that figure included more than 20,000 of the previous-generation's 2025 non-hybrid versions). Other SUVs finishing in the top positions were the Tesla Model Y, Nissan Rogue, Chevy Equinox, and Ford Explorer, with the Toyota RAV4 coming in sixth in that market segment.
The 2026 Honda CR-V is available in both non-hybrid and hybrid versions. The non-hybrid uses a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 190 horsepower, mated to a CVT that drives either the front wheels or all four with the AWD option. The hybrid uses a naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine with two electric motors to provide a combined 204 horsepower, channeled through a direct-drive transmission that moves the front wheels unless you check the all-wheel drive box or select a model with standard AWD, like the 2026 Honda CR-V Trailsport Hybrid.
Performance testing of the Honda CR-V was also undertaken by Car and Driver, resulting in the non-hybrid hitting 0-60 mph in 8.1 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 16.3 seconds at 89 mph. The hybrid was quicker, doing 0-60 mph in 7.1 seconds and the quarter-mile in 15.8 seconds at 87 mph.
What else you should know about the Honda CR-V
Pricing of the 2026 Honda CR-V starts with the non-hybrid LX trim with front-wheel drive for $32,370 including destination. Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, four-speaker audio system, automatic climate control, cloth seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 9-inch color touchscreen, wireless phone charging, and push button start. All-wheel drive is $1,500 additional. The line tops out at the 2026 CR-V AWD Sport Touring Hybrid for $44,000. This maxed-out trim gets you all-wheel drive, black leather seating, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Aside from individual or packaged accessories, it's complete.
In between these two extremes are five more trim levels that bridge the gap between the budget-spec and the top trim. The model shown above is the 2026 Honda CR-V AWD TrailSport Hybrid, which combines, in Honda's words, "...rugged design elements and capabilities, incredible on-road dynamics and (a) hybrid powertrain." The TrailSport Hybrid comes with all-wheel drive, all-terrain tires on 18-inch alloys, a four-mode drive system, power moonroof, eight-speaker audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control, and heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel. The 2026 Honda CR-V AWD TrailSport Hybrid is priced at $40,250.
If you are shopping for a compact SUV like the Honda CR-V, you may be aware that nearly every mass-market brand has entered this segment, offering plenty of alternatives to consider. These vehicles include the Toyota's RAV4, Nissan Rogue, Mazda CX-5 and CX-50, Hyundai Tucson, Ford Bronco Sport, Volkswagen Tiguan, Jeep Cherokee, Kia Sportage, Chevy Equinox, Subaru Forester, and more. Seek out the one that fits both your lifestyle and your budget in the best possible way.