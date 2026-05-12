Not Toyota, Not Chevy – This Brand Has The Best-Selling SUV In The US (So Far)

The best-selling SUV in the U.S. so far this year can be determined from first quarter sales figures for calendar year 2026 as reported by Car and Driver, and the results are in: The top-selling SUV for the first three months of 2026 is the Honda CR-V, the best new compact SUV you can buy, with 99,347 examples sold. The CR-V unseated the traditional winner of this contest, the Toyota RAV4, which appeared to suffer from a supply shortage of its new sixth-gen model with just 59,869 sales (that figure included more than 20,000 of the previous-generation's 2025 non-hybrid versions). Other SUVs finishing in the top positions were the Tesla Model Y, Nissan Rogue, Chevy Equinox, and Ford Explorer, with the Toyota RAV4 coming in sixth in that market segment.

The 2026 Honda CR-V is available in both non-hybrid and hybrid versions. The non-hybrid uses a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 190 horsepower, mated to a CVT that drives either the front wheels or all four with the AWD option. The hybrid uses a naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine with two electric motors to provide a combined 204 horsepower, channeled through a direct-drive transmission that moves the front wheels unless you check the all-wheel drive box or select a model with standard AWD, like the 2026 Honda CR-V Trailsport Hybrid.

Performance testing of the Honda CR-V was also undertaken by Car and Driver, resulting in the non-hybrid hitting 0-60 mph in 8.1 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 16.3 seconds at 89 mph. The hybrid was quicker, doing 0-60 mph in 7.1 seconds and the quarter-mile in 15.8 seconds at 87 mph.