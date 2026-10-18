5 Tractor Supply Finds To Help You Organize Your Garage
Millions of Americans own a garage, either attached to their home or sitting freestanding on their property. If you don't own a garage, you may feel a pang of envy as you clear snow off the windshield and roof of your vehicle and when you have to dart outside into the rain — but perhaps you shouldn't be too envious. More than one-third of those with garages report that they're full of so much stuff, they can't actually park their vehicle inside.
Organizing your garage, whether you use it simply for storage or as a workshop, can be an expensive and time-consuming proposition. You may want to do an inventory and clean-out first, but you also have to decide how you want to organize your tools, cleaning supplies, and other garage staples. If your garage is not climate-controlled, you should also consider how these storage solutions will hold up to temperature changes and moisture, and remind yourself that there are some things you should never store in your garage, like batteries and propane tanks. Here are five Tractor Supply finds that will help you upgrade your garage and reclaim valuable square footage.
Metal Pegboard Strip Tool Organizer Kit
Tractor Supply sells a variety of tool boxes, but you may be looking for a solution that saves space and keeps your tools at the ready. This pegboard is an inexpensive way to organize tools in your garage, and is a good pick if you don't have enough to fill a larger wall pegboard. Typically $29.99, the organizer is on sale at Tractor Supply for $26.99 at time of writing. The kit includes two 2.5-inch x 16-inch pegboard strips that can be mounted either individually or side-by-side. You will also receive five assorted tool storage hooks, one hanging bin made of plastic, one hammer holder, and a screwdriver holder that will store six screwdrivers.
If you already have ¼-inch pegboard pegs at home, you can use them on this organizer, along with magnets on the steel portion. The kit is made in the United States and can be easily installed in just a few minutes with the included mounting hardware. The product weight in total is four pounds and these should be mounted directly into studs or sheet rock. In addition to your garage, these pegboards are a useful addition in your workshop, shed, or craft room. Interested buyers should note that this product is only available online.
12-piece tool storage rack
A storage rack will help you get standard garage fixtures off the ground, including shovels, rakes, hoses, and even power tools. It's a simple step to help you maximize the space, especially if you have a small garage. The RaxGO 1-shelf Garage Tool Storage Rack, available online only at a price of $79.99, includes two racks, one with shelves and one with hooks. The shelves can hold up to 300 pounds, while the tool racks with hooks can hold up to 485 pounds. The heavy-duty racks are easy to install and offer versatile placement options.
The storage racks have a black, scratch-resistant coating that should hold up well and help protect your tools and equipment. The rubber-coated hooks are designed to hold tools of various shapes and sizes, and the shelves provide a total of 48 inches of storage space. Depending on your needs, you can use just the shelves or just the hooks for a custom storage solution. These storage racks are 5 inches high and together the system weighs about 18.5 pounds.
8-drawer mobile wooden-top tool cabinet
You can easily invest $500 or more in high-end storage solutions for your tools, but that isn't always necessary. This versatile cabinet is not only budget-friendly, it can also be used for more than just tools, housing your gardening tools and accessories, cleaning supplies, and even your grilling gear. This 42-inch cabinet offers eight drawers in various sizes. Each drawer supports 100 pounds, and the cabinet has a total weight capacity of 1,000 pounds. Additionally, the drawers each have a pre-cut mat to help protect your tools and prevent them from sliding.
This cabinet is made of steel, with a wood surface that has 760 square inches of work space. It's set on four 5-inch-by-2-inch casters and has a handle, making it easy to move around your garage or workshop. If you want to use a power tool, listen to music, or even charge your phone, simply plug in the integrated power strip, which offers six outlets and two USB ports. You can pick up this cabinet at your local Tractor Supply or order it online for $359.99.
Sterilite shelves
This five-shelf shelving unit from Sterilite is a great option if you're looking for a simple, inexpensive solution that is also easy to assemble. Priced at $84.99 at this time of writing, the shelf is available both in-store and online. It's made from Polypropylene, and each of the five shelves is ventilated to prevent mold and mildew, a common problem in garages. Each shelf will hold up to 150 pounds. It's made in the U.S., and comes in only a dark gray color. The shelf is 75 inches high and 36 inches long and weighs only 29 pounds. It is made to be stationary and does not come with wheels.
If you prefer to store your belongings in plastic totes, this rack is made to store Sterilite's 27-gallon Industrial Totes. It costs $59.99 and ensures your totes are easier to access than if you simply stack them. Each rack holds four totes, up to 50 pounds each. Buyers should note this rack is specifically designed for Sterilite's HDX tote, GSC tote, Greenmade tote, and Hyper Tough tote. This rack is also made in the U.S. from Polypropylene, and is 57 inches high. It weighs 29 pounds. Both Sterilite options are available in-store and online.
Floating textured metal garage cabinet
A floating cabinet is a great way to keep items off your garage floor and protected from the elements. Not only do they help keep your garage looking clean and tidy, they also allow you to organize your garage, maximizing floor space for larger items or simply make it easier to sweep out leaves and debris. The Fortress Floating Garage Cabinet from Manhattan Comfort is available online only for $149.99.
This cabinet offers one adjustable shelf and has double doors with a keyed lock. It's made from 25 gauge steel, has a diamond texture on the doors, and is powder-coated for durability. The handles are recessed, and the cabinet is 30 inches long and 30.3 inches high. The shelves are about 11 inches deep and can each hold up to 40 pounds. Your purchase includes wall brackets and all of the hardware necessary for installation, and assembly is required. Tractor Supply offers a 30-day limited warranty on this item.
Methodology
You're spoiled for choice when it comes to garage organization products and methods. Garage storage is big business, but most people don't want to spend a fortune simply to shelter their leaf blowers and power tools. With that in mind, we selected budget-friendly options that will nevertheless help you tame the chaos behind those sectional doors. We also sought to highlight a variety of products for the items most of us tend to store in this space, including tools, yard and gardening equipment, cleaning supplies, and more. Finally, we selected a few products that may already work with the storage solutions you already own, such as plastic storage tubs and pegboard supplies.