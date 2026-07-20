How To Clean Mold Out Of Your Garage (And Make Sure It Doesn't Come Back)
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For many car owners, the garage is the most important area of the home, whether it's used to keep classic cars safe from the elements, work on project cars, or even store a collection of handy car repair tools. That's why something like mold can feel like a living nightmare. Unfortunately, dark, damp spaces with little ventilation attract mold quite easily, which is why garages are particularly susceptible.
If you spot mold, you should tackle it with a mold removal product like 30 Seconds' Pro Mold and Mildew Stain Remover before it spreads. You can also make your own mixture by mixing warm water with distilled white vinegar, detergent, or bleach.
Before you start working, make sure the garage is well-ventilated. Put on gloves, goggles, and a face mask. Spray the area with your solution of choice and let it sit for a while. Then scrub the area with a stiff-bristled brush. Repeat this process until the mold is gone. Then, rinse it and leave the area to dry completely.
How to stop mold from coming back
Once the mold is gone, you will want to ensure it stays away for good. Get rid of junk in the garage, like old cardboard boxes or furniture, as mold can grow on these surfaces or hide behind them. Ideally, you should keep your tools organized to reduce clutter. Don't put anything wet or perishable inside your toolboxes, and make sure nothing leaks. If there is any moisture in the garage, you should address it as well.
If you sense that your garage is on the humid side, you may want to bring in a dehumidifier. Uncertain about spending the money? Aluminum foil can help you check if you need one. A fan could also be useful, as improving the garage's airflow will help greatly. Better ventilation will be beneficial, as will proper floor drainage. Finally, you can also add more natural light so the garage is less dark and damp — think large windows or a garage door with window panels.