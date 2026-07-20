How To Clean Mold Out Of Your Garage (And Make Sure It Doesn't Come Back)

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For many car owners, the garage is the most important area of the home, whether it's used to keep classic cars safe from the elements, work on project cars, or even store a collection of handy car repair tools. That's why something like mold can feel like a living nightmare. Unfortunately, dark, damp spaces with little ventilation attract mold quite easily, which is why garages are particularly susceptible.

If you spot mold, you should tackle it with a mold removal product like 30 Seconds' Pro Mold and Mildew Stain Remover before it spreads. You can also make your own mixture by mixing warm water with distilled white vinegar, detergent, or bleach.

Before you start working, make sure the garage is well-ventilated. Put on gloves, goggles, and a face mask. Spray the area with your solution of choice and let it sit for a while. Then scrub the area with a stiff-bristled brush. Repeat this process until the mold is gone. Then, rinse it and leave the area to dry completely.