Here's A Simple Way To Test If You Need A Dehumidifier In Your Garage Or Home

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Managing the air quality in our homes can feel like a never-ending problem. On one hand, too dry environments can lead to infections and skin issues, like irritated eyes and throats. On other hand, humid environments can cause a whole other set of problems, creating a breeding ground for all sorts of bacteria and mold, and potentially damaging furniture, paint, and even electronics.

Depending on the season, the best humidity levels will vary. On average, Save on Energy recommends keeping your humidity at around 35% during the winter season and 55% during the summer. These days, many smart thermostats brands are designed to give a holistic view of the air quality in your home, including humidity. But if you don't have the budget for it yet, there are simpler ways to know if it's time to buy a dehumidifier, such as paying attention to the moisture on the walls.

One of the most important steps to managing moisture on the walls is knowing where it's actually coming from. This is to make sure you're aware of the actual problem, so you can take the appropriate steps to solve it, since there can be multiple reasons why a wall is having condensation. In the past, we've talked about how aluminum foil can be a great solution to line your toolbox, but did you know it could also be used to check the humidity source?