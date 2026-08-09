Tractor Supply Tool Boxes: How Much Do They Cost & What Sizes Are Available
If you're shopping for high-end tools at Tractor Supply and need to pick up a toolbox, you're in luck. That's because the company carries an assortment of store-brand tool boxes, storage boxes, and tool cabinets, all in a variety of sizes that should suit most users' needs.
Tractor Supply's selection includes the $109 Small Rotomolded Utility Box, which measures 33x16x14 inches (LxWxH). The Large Rotomolded Utility Box scales the dimensions up to 45x20x20 inches, with a commensurate price increase to $134.99. If you need more storage, the Four-Drawer Wooden-Top Tool Cart is 36.7x30.31x16.18 inches (HxWxD) and costs $199.99, with an eight-drawer version also available. This costs $359.99 and offers more storage thanks to its dimensions of 37.2x42x18.1 inches.
For more demanding applications, Tractor Supply has a $579.99 Steel Jobsite Box, which measures 28.5x48x24 inches (HxWxD). Other heavy-duty tool box options include the 59x42x18-inch 13-Drawer Mechanic's Tool Chest Combo, available for $699.99, and the 14-Drawer Mechanic's Tool Chest Combo, which measures 59.69x48.54x18.15 inches and retails for $799.99.
Choosing, taking care of, and saving money on a toolbox
Tractor Supply regularly runs sales and special promotions that may save you some money on a toolbox or cabinet. Several of the retailer's tool storage options also come with a 20% discount off a JobSmart hand tool purchase when bought together. If you regularly shop at Tractor Supply, you may want to consider the retailer's TSC credit card, which offers rewards and may provide flexible financing for bigger purchases.
When it comes to choosing the right tool box, the first thing to consider is what you actually need it for. If you're looking for basic storage around the house, a small unit from one of the better-regarded portable tool box brands may be enough. However, those with a larger tool collection will want to consider a chest or a cabinet with multiple drawers. This can make it easier to separate and organize your tools. If you use your tools frequently, then you should look for features like durable construction, smooth-gliding drawers, and locking drawers, which can all make a difference.
Once you get what you need, it's important to keep the box or cabinet organized. This means keeping similar tools together, like separating automotive tools from general household repair items. For larger cabinets, you can use labels on each drawer to help you keep track of where everything goes. Clean your tool chest, box, or cabinet as needed and inspect the drawer slides occasionally to ensure nothing's preventing them from opening smoothly.