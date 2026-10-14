2027 Chrysler Pacifica Redesign Barely Qualifies, But I Think There's An Upside

Given the way events have unfolded, I often feel like time stopped in the year 2016. But for the Chrysler Pacifica, that is actually the case. Since its arrival a decade ago as a 2017 model replacing the Town & Country, the Pacifica has carried on with minimal updates as the rest of Chrysler eroded around it. When Chrysler celebrated its 100th anniversary last year, the Pacifica was the last model left wearing the brand's winged badge (unless you count the Voyager, which was the same van sold under a different name, with older styling).

A minivan seems like a particularly weak foundation for a car brand in the year 2026. Image-conscious families fled for SUVs long ago, leaving only the Honda Odyssey, Kia Carnival, and Toyota Sienna as competition for the lone Chrysler. And Kia refuses to call the Carnival a minivan, preferring the (equally boring) term "multipurpose vehicle."

And while the Pacifica gets a refresh for 2027, the changes are minimal. There's new styling up front, but not anywhere else. The lineup is compressed, dropping the Pacifica Hybrid and Voyager, and some options are reshuffled. That shouldn't be adequate for the last model from a dying brand, in a dying segment. But remarkably, it is.