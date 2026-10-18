How Much It Costs To Replace A Ford Maverick Hybrid Battery

Some drivers prefer hybrid vehicles because they are typically more fuel-efficient and eco-friendly, but there are few things to consider before buying a hybrid vehicle. For one, replacing certain parts can get expensive. That's the case with the Ford Maverick Hybrid, whose battery replacement is listed on a Ford OEM parts site at an MSRP of $2,821.18.

The battery's part number is NZ6Z-10B690-A and it's shown at a discounted price of $2,656.98. However, the battery isn't available on the site at the time of writing. Other Ford dealer parts websites list the same battery at similar prices and may show it as in stock, but that doesn't necessarily mean you can order one and or have it shipped. Availability varies by dealer, so you may need to contact the parts seller to confirm. In the end, you might need to get a replacement battery through a Ford dealer's parts department.

The good news is that Ford covers the Maverick's hybrid battery for 8 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. So, many owners won't have to pay out of pocket for a while. Still, it helps to know how long the batteries in hybrid cars last and what happens if your hybrid battery dies once the coverage runs out. And the cost of replacement doesn't end with the battery itself. According to online repair estimates, the labor to replace a 2023 Ford Maverick Hybrid's battery is around $354 to $519. That puts the total, with the battery pack at its $2,821.18 MSRP, at roughly $3,175 to $3,340. That's considerably more than replacing the truck's regular 12-volt battery. And don't plan on saving money by doing it yourself. Ford's own battery documentation warns that servicing the high-voltage battery is restricted to qualified personnel.