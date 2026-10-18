How Much It Costs To Replace A Ford Maverick Hybrid Battery
Some drivers prefer hybrid vehicles because they are typically more fuel-efficient and eco-friendly, but there are few things to consider before buying a hybrid vehicle. For one, replacing certain parts can get expensive. That's the case with the Ford Maverick Hybrid, whose battery replacement is listed on a Ford OEM parts site at an MSRP of $2,821.18.
The battery's part number is NZ6Z-10B690-A and it's shown at a discounted price of $2,656.98. However, the battery isn't available on the site at the time of writing. Other Ford dealer parts websites list the same battery at similar prices and may show it as in stock, but that doesn't necessarily mean you can order one and or have it shipped. Availability varies by dealer, so you may need to contact the parts seller to confirm. In the end, you might need to get a replacement battery through a Ford dealer's parts department.
The good news is that Ford covers the Maverick's hybrid battery for 8 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. So, many owners won't have to pay out of pocket for a while. Still, it helps to know how long the batteries in hybrid cars last and what happens if your hybrid battery dies once the coverage runs out. And the cost of replacement doesn't end with the battery itself. According to online repair estimates, the labor to replace a 2023 Ford Maverick Hybrid's battery is around $354 to $519. That puts the total, with the battery pack at its $2,821.18 MSRP, at roughly $3,175 to $3,340. That's considerably more than replacing the truck's regular 12-volt battery. And don't plan on saving money by doing it yourself. Ford's own battery documentation warns that servicing the high-voltage battery is restricted to qualified personnel.
Maverick battery problems explained
Ford warns that the Maverick's high-voltage battery pack can carry up to 450 volts, which is one of the major reasons owners should not try to replace the battery themselves. The procedure is also complicated. After the high-voltage system is depowered, the truck goes up on a lift, and the underbody shield and the battery guardrail are removed. The high-voltage connections and coolant hoses are then disconnected, and a powertrain jack is used to lower the battery assembly for replacement.
Even if a Maverick's hybrid battery starts having problems, that doesn't necessarily mean the entire assembly needs replacing. Like the most common problems drivers have with hybrid batteries, some issues can be diagnosed and fixed without a full swap. Ford requires technicians to check for certain battery control module trouble codes before removing the battery cover. This includes codes that can indicate an internal fault in the high-voltage battery. If those codes are present, technicians must follow Ford's diagnostic procedures to determine the correct repair.
In fact, one of the most common battery-related problems with the Ford Maverick hybrids involves the 12-volt battery and not the hybrid battery pack. The issue is an intermittent drain that can discharge the 12-volt battery, and it's one reason how reliable the Ford Maverick is depends on which version you buy. Ford has issued service bulletins for the 2022 to 2024 and 2025 Maverick hybrids covering various electrical symptoms and no-start conditions caused by this drain. For trucks built on or before February 17, 2025, Ford pointed to software in the air conditioning control module. A 2026 bulletin for the 2025 Maverick also indicated the instrument panel cluster, along with the air conditioning control module. Ford has since acknowledged that some trucks still experience battery drain even after the air conditioning module update.