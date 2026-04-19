3 Of The Most Common Problems Drivers Have With Hybrid Batteries

Fully electric vehicles are becoming more and more prevalent, but some people still prefer hybrids over EVs. Hybrids combine the best aspects of both full-electric motors and gasoline-fueled engines, and as such, they offer decent power output, reduced emissions, and impressive fuel efficiency. They're also generally quieter, and they remove the charging hassle and fear of running out of power that comes with a full EV.

Hybrids depend on a battery pack to power the electric motor. These batteries often come with generous warranties, with major automotive brands like Ford and BMW offering eight-year warranties. However, even though there are measures you can take to ensure your hybrid's battery lasts as long as it's supposed to, it will still degrade and fail over time. When this happens, you'll probably experience some of the most common problems that affect lithium-ion or nickel-metal hydride batteries, like overheating and reduced battery capacity.

Given that most hybrid battery repairs or replacements can cost thousands of dollars, understanding these problems is vital for current owners and potential buyers alike. As an owner, it can help you detect and troubleshoot small issues that might worsen into something serious, and if you're a buyer, you'll be able to decide if the hybrid car is worth investing in. With that said, here's a look at common problems you'll find with hybrid batteries and how you can avoid them.