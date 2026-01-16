How Reliable Is The Ford Maverick? Here's What Consumer Reports Has To Say
The Ford Maverick represents the premier option on the market for those seeking a small truck. However, it's not a "truck" in the common sense, with its unibody construction making it more like an Australian ute — a car with a pickup bed. And that comes with several key advantages, such as car-like handling, a cheaper price tag than the F-series, and a smaller footprint. But what about reliability?
Well, like almost any vehicle on the market today, it depends — at least according to Consumer Reports (CR). According to the organization, certain years of the Maverick, like the 2022 model, have several glaring issues, especially in vital areas like the drive system and powertrain, while other model years are more reliable than many other trucks in its class. Out of the past four years (2022 to 2025), the 2022 model year has the lowest reliability scores across the board, though it nevertheless outperforms its competitors like the Hyundai Santa Cruz and Maverick Hybrid from the same year. This is fairly consistent for the Maverick, with the hybrid model specifically being among the least-reliable vehicles in general for a given model year, as opposed to the robust standard variant.
While not the most reliable truck on the market by any means, the Maverick is certainly solid enough to be considered above average across the board, and it has the popularity to back it up. Of course, there are outliers, with some years having exceptional reliability and others having persistent issues, including various recalls. This article will discuss all these in-depth, though we'll only be referring to the standard model, not the hybrid.
The Ford Maverick's strengths
Generally speaking, Consumer Reports considers the Ford Maverick to be the best option in its vehicle class in terms of overall reliability, but the 2023 model year in particular is the stand-out here. Its ratings were consistently far higher across the board than any other vehicle in its class, its high figures attributed to having few major mechanical faults and the many recalls being duly addressed. Newer model years might improve over time as various gremlins get ironed out, but 2023 is the current sweet spot.
Compared to other years, this model year has by far the fewest issues with the vital functions of the car, with Consumer Reports listing only one major complaint, which relates to the transmission taking a while to go up or down a gear. This applies to most model years as well, with almost all mechanical faults easily corrected with replacement components or addressed in official recalls. The infotainment system and electronics have been a mixed bag for a while, so we'll take that with a grain of salt. But aside from the usual syncing issues and update bugs that we've all come to know and love, it's not egregiously unreliable in comparison to other proprietary systems.
All this adds up to good news if you're looking for a relatively hassle-free vehicle. The Ford Maverick isn't perfect — no car is. But it's by far the most reliable model in its class, and that goes for every model year Consumer Reports tested. No wonder the Maverick is also the most satisfying pickup truck according to CR. Just make sure not to get the hybrid model if you're after that reliability.
Where the Maverick falters
Of course, not every aspect of the Maverick is foolproof, and Ford has admitted as such. Even CR's highest-rated model year, 2023, saw the Maverick receive a whopping 19 recalls affecting various systems, including the risk of an engine fire, electrical short-outs, and more. Braking is also a common problem area, with Consumer Reports citing various years as having defective ABS and squealing brake pads. But by far the worst aspect is the drive system, with the 2022 and 2024 Mavericks in particular having major faults. These include malfunctioning wheel speed sensors and the drive axles making strange noises, requiring replacement under warranty.
Every model year has its own idiosyncrasies, making it a bit of a hassle to determine which is the outright worst of the bunch. It mostly seems down to luck when it comes to recalls, even in the basically brand-new 2025 model year. Many used models may or may not have been serviced with the necessary repairs and fixes, many of which address critical issues with the truck beyond just blank infotainment screens and such. These include loss of power, electrical gremlins, back-over prevention sensor failure, and more. Despite these issues, the Maverick is a fairly reliable truck overall, albeit an imperfect one. If the truck visits the shop on time and receives all the necessary maintenance, it's generally exceptional in comparison to its peers. And for many owners, that much will more than suffice.