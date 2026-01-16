How Reliable Is The Ford Maverick? Here's What Consumer Reports Has To Say

The Ford Maverick represents the premier option on the market for those seeking a small truck. However, it's not a "truck" in the common sense, with its unibody construction making it more like an Australian ute — a car with a pickup bed. And that comes with several key advantages, such as car-like handling, a cheaper price tag than the F-series, and a smaller footprint. But what about reliability?

Well, like almost any vehicle on the market today, it depends — at least according to Consumer Reports (CR). According to the organization, certain years of the Maverick, like the 2022 model, have several glaring issues, especially in vital areas like the drive system and powertrain, while other model years are more reliable than many other trucks in its class. Out of the past four years (2022 to 2025), the 2022 model year has the lowest reliability scores across the board, though it nevertheless outperforms its competitors like the Hyundai Santa Cruz and Maverick Hybrid from the same year. This is fairly consistent for the Maverick, with the hybrid model specifically being among the least-reliable vehicles in general for a given model year, as opposed to the robust standard variant.

While not the most reliable truck on the market by any means, the Maverick is certainly solid enough to be considered above average across the board, and it has the popularity to back it up. Of course, there are outliers, with some years having exceptional reliability and others having persistent issues, including various recalls. This article will discuss all these in-depth, though we'll only be referring to the standard model, not the hybrid.