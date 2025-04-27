Why The Ford Maverick Keeps Getting Recalled (And Which Years Are Affected)

The Maverick is one of Ford's best-selling vehicles – and for good reason. As we noted in our first drive of the 2025 Ford Maverick, it offers impressive value, including in its hybrid variants. However, it's also proven to be prone to product recalls. As an example of how badly this vehicle is affected by recalls, let's look at the model's recall history in 2022. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Ford Maverick was subjected to 23 recalls that year. These weren't trivial recalls either, with recall reasons ranging from potential engine fires to a loss of drive power and from tail light failures to unintended brake light illumination.

Last year wasn't any better for the company either. In 2024, Ford issued 63 recalls across all its models. Among these recalls were 53,000 Mavericks manufactured between February 2021 and October 2022, which were recalled for a low-battery detection problem. Essentially, this issue could lead to a loss of power, sudden stalls, or a failure to start. If this were the vehicle's only recall, then it wouldn't be so bad — it happens. But, as it turns out, the Ford Maverick has a checkered past when it comes to recalls.