These 5 Modern Cars Are Popular With DIY Mechanics (And Here's Why)

While new cars continue to get more and more complex, there are still some that can be enjoyable to work on. Doing routine maintenance on your own car by yourself is not only a great way to save money on the expense of a mechanic, but it also puts you in touch with the machine that takes you from place to place, whether it's to run errands around town, go to work, or take an exciting, fun-filled road trip with your loved ones. In this spirit, we have listed some easy car repairs even beginner home mechanics can tackle.

For the purposes of this article, we will focus on five new cars available today that tend to be popular with DIY mechanics, as selected by several different sources. We will not be including any trucks or SUVs, however. There are many more than we have room for, so that leaves plenty of time for future articles on the others that we didn't have the space to mention.

Some of these cars also lend themselves well to modifications, with a plentiful aftermarket industry to supply upgrades to various systems. With others, you may be concerned primarily with saving money by doing your own servicing. Whichever path you choose, take comfort in knowing that the DIY path not only puts money back into your pocket, but you also have the satisfaction that the job will be done right by the person who has the most riding on the outcome.