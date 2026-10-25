Who Makes 6.2 Liter V8 Engines Besides GM?
General Motors delivered its first 6.2-liter V8 in 1982, when the diesel engine developed by its Detroit Diesel division debuted Chevrolet and GMC C/K pickup trucks. GM built the engine until 1993, following which it sold the Detroit Diesel brand. GM introduced its first gasoline-powered 6.2-liter V8 in 2007 for its larger SUVs and pickup trucks, where it was commonly known as the Vortec 6200.
That same year, Mercedes-Benz debuted the M156, a 6.2-liter V8 gas engine in the 2007 E63 AMG. While it's sometimes labeled as a 6.3-liter, its 6,208 cc displacement is more accurately rounded to 6.2 liters. The last Mercedes-Benz equipped with the M156 was the 2015 C63 AMG.
Ford was the next to produce a 6.2-liter V8. The motor was known as the Boss 6.2, it first powered the 2010 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor pickup truck. It was later used in the Super Duty lineup as well as Ford E-Series cargo vans. The Boss 6.2 finished out its production run in 2022, serving as the base engine offering in Ford F-250 and F-350 Super Duty pickups.
Mopar jumped on the bandwagon with its supercharged 6.2-liter 3rd-generation Hemi V8 in the 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, one of the most powerful engines ever put into a Dodge Challenger. The 6.2 Hemi's production run was interrupted following the 2023 model year, but it's been resurrected for 2027. Over the years, Stellantis used the 6.2 Hemi in a number of vehicles, including Chargers, Challengers, and Durangos from Dodge, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, and the Ram 1500 TRX.
Non-GM 6.2-liter V8 spec highlights
Mercedes-Benz produced variations of its naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 M156 over the years. These variants had power ratings from 451 hp in 2008 up to 518 hp toward the end of its production run. The M156 featured an aluminum block, forged steel alloy crankshaft, race-engine-inspired heavy-duty connecting rods, and forged aluminum pistons on some variants. While it didn't offer the long-term reliability of some previous Mercedes-Benz engines, the V8 received recognition as Engine and Technology International Magazine's Performance Engine of the Year in 2009 and 2010.
There are two main production variants of Ford's naturally aspirated Boss 6.2-liter V8 engine. One, used in E-Series vans and Super Duty trucks from 2011 to 2022, made 385 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque (increased to 430 lb-ft for Super Duty models in 2017). The sportier model with 411 hp with 434 lb-ft of torque was found in the F-150 Raptor from 2010 to 2014 and other F-150 models from 2011 to 2014. The Boss used a cast iron block with aluminum cylinder heads and a chain-driven single overhead camshaft design.
Stellantis is the only automaker aside from GM to offer a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 with the release of the 707-horsepower 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. The Hellcat's 6.2-liter V8 (code ESD) featured a 2.4-liter supercharger. However, in 2018, Dodge put the 6.2 into its Challenger SRT Demon with upgraded injectors, fuel pump, and a 2.7-liter supercharger to produce 808 hp on pump gas, or 840 hp using 100-octane fuel and a special tune. The following year, Dodge released a similar version of the Demon's 6.2 known as the ESJ, which made 797 hp in Redeye Challenger and Charger models and 807 hp in Jailbreak and Super Stock Challengers.
Variations of the General Motors 6.2-liter V8
While the 6.2-liter V8 might not be the most popular V8 GM car engine in the world, it still has its share of variations used in a wide range of applications. As mentioned, the first gasoline 6.2-liter V8 General Motors produced was the Vortec 6200 in 2007. As part of the 4th-generation GM small block LS engine lineup, the L92 produced 403 hp in GM SUVs and pickups through 2008. Other GM truck and SUV LS 6.2-liter variants used through 2014 include the L94 and L9H, each rated at the same 403 hp.
The LS3, perhaps the most special of GM's LS engine lineup, came out in 2008 and powered a number of the automaker's performance cars. Around the same year, GM also produced the first of its supercharged 6.2-liter LS engines with the LSA for use in the Cadillac CTS-V and Gen-5 ZL1 Camaros. GM's most powerful LS engine, the LS9, delivered 638 hp and 604 lb-ft of torque when it debuted in 2009 under the C6 Corvette ZR1's hood.
The Gen-V LT V8 replaced the LS engine series in 2014 with 6.2-liter variants, including the naturally aspirated LT1, LT2, L86, and L87. The 6.2-liter LT1 generated up to 460 hp in various Corvette and Camaro models, and LT2 made up to 495 hp in newer mid-engine C8 Corvettes. GM trucks and SUVs used 420-horsepower L86 and L87 variants.
Supercharged versions of the 6.2-liter Gen-V LT V8 include the LT4 and LT5. The 6.2-liter LT4 debuted in the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with 650 hp. The LT5 came out in the 2019 Corvette ZR1 with 755 hp and 715 lb-ft of torque. One key mechanical difference being the LT4's 1.7-liter supercharger compared to the LT5's 2.65L version.