Who Makes 6.2 Liter V8 Engines Besides GM?

General Motors delivered its first 6.2-liter V8 in 1982, when the diesel engine developed by its Detroit Diesel division debuted Chevrolet and GMC C/K pickup trucks. GM built the engine until 1993, following which it sold the Detroit Diesel brand. GM introduced its first gasoline-powered 6.2-liter V8 in 2007 for its larger SUVs and pickup trucks, where it was commonly known as the Vortec 6200.

That same year, Mercedes-Benz debuted the M156, a 6.2-liter V8 gas engine in the 2007 E63 AMG. While it's sometimes labeled as a 6.3-liter, its 6,208 cc displacement is more accurately rounded to 6.2 liters. The last Mercedes-Benz equipped with the M156 was the 2015 C63 AMG.

Ford was the next to produce a 6.2-liter V8. The motor was known as the Boss 6.2, it first powered the 2010 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor pickup truck. It was later used in the Super Duty lineup as well as Ford E-Series cargo vans. The Boss 6.2 finished out its production run in 2022, serving as the base engine offering in Ford F-250 and F-350 Super Duty pickups.

Mopar jumped on the bandwagon with its supercharged 6.2-liter 3rd-generation Hemi V8 in the 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, one of the most powerful engines ever put into a Dodge Challenger. The 6.2 Hemi's production run was interrupted following the 2023 model year, but it's been resurrected for 2027. Over the years, Stellantis used the 6.2 Hemi in a number of vehicles, including Chargers, Challengers, and Durangos from Dodge, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, and the Ram 1500 TRX.