The GM Small Block V8 That Became The Most Popular Car Engine In The World

Not long ago, V8 motors were king. But over time they gave way to more efficient four- and six-cylinder engines, and later to hybrids and electric powerplants. Today, it's hard to imagine a gas-guzzling eight-cylinder engine as standard equipment. But back in the day, General Motors introduced a masterpiece of midcentury engineering when gas was much cheaper that left a mark on the automotive landscape: the Chevrolet Small-Block V8. GM debuted this engine in late 1954 for the '55 Chevy pickup line and the early Corvette models. Compared to big-block behemoths, this compact, overhead-valve V8 was a revelation and must be mentioned among the best Chevy V8s ever produced. The design was such a success that GM essentially never stopped building it, knowing they had a winner rolling off assembly lines.

Zooming in on the numbers, General Motors estimates it produced over 100 million small-block V8s for Chevrolet alone during the past 70 years. This stat officially makes it the most mass-produced automobile motor the world has ever seen, powering everything from giant family station wagons and heavy-duty farm trucks to sports cars and even boats. This small-block power plant became the undisputed workhorse of American automotive transportation. Even today, is still embraced by hot rod enthusiasts for custom builds, thanks to ubiquitous, cheap parts and easy power. The Chevy small-block V8 is a testament to how mechanical simplicity and clever engineering can deliver ultimate longevity spanning generations.