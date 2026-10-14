8 Of The Best Travel Cameras You Can Fit In Your Pocket, Ranked By Price

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Traveling the world is a dream for many, and when you do, it's important to capture memories. Nothing can beat the convenience of taking photos with a smartphone. But as MKBHD said, all phones take similar photos today. They have that heavy HDR look that tries to make everything perfect, and many people are getting tired of it.

A dedicated camera usually beats a smartphone photo. However, there's one tiny problem. For the longest time, action cameras like GoPro were the obvious choice if you wanted something small. No shade to action cameras, but they are for zipping across a mountain bike trail or skydiving.

The good news is that camera makers have heard our sorrows. Today, you can buy a very capable shooter that fits inside your pocket. Plus, it doesn't distract you from the moment as a phone would. Which one should you buy, though? The answer depends on your priorities. Some may want the best image quality, while others need the most portable setup. Whatever your requirements, we've ranked eight of the best travel cameras that fit in your pocket, from $350 to $1,799.