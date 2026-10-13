10 Of The Most Affordable Electric Kettles You Can Buy Online In 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The electric kettle is one kitchen appliance that a lot of people sleep on — or at least a lot of Americans tend to ignore electric kettles. But this handy kitchen gadget is incredibly useful for fully stocked kitchens or budding kitchens in dorm rooms or first-time renters in small apartments. Instead of waiting for water to boil on your stovetop to make pasta, which could take anywhere between five and 20 minutes, depending on how large your pot of water is and what you set the heat to (and how finicky your stovetop is), you can use an electric kettle and significantly cut that time.
Beyond boiling water for traditional pasta, electric kettles are helpful for cooking instant noodle meals, blanching vegetables, brewing hot drinks, and more. And here's the best part: it won't break the bank to invest in an electric kettle. Sure, there are some high-end smart kettles out there that cost upwards of $100, but there are plenty of other electric kettles that are great quality, highly rated, and quite affordable. We've rounded up 10 great affordable picks, with different materials, designs, and features for you to consider.
Amazon Basics 1.7-Liter Electric Kettle
There's an Amazon Basics alternative for nearly every item you could think of, and that includes most essential kitchen gadgets. Not every Amazon Basics appliance is a hit, but this 1.7-Liter Electric Kettle is, especially at its competitive price of $25.99. It's designed with a glass body and accents made with stainless steel and plastic, and all parts that come in contact with water are BPA-free.
Using 1,500 watts, this affordable kettle's heating element can bring water to a boil in three to seven minutes, depending on how much water you're boiling. It has a circle of blue LED indicator lights toward the bottom that light up when it's actively heating up water and shut off, along with the kettle itself, once it's reached a full boil. Another built-in safety feature is boil-dry protection, which prevents the kettle from trying to heat when there's not enough water in the reservoir. There's also a water level indicator printed on both sides of the kettle for easy measuring, a cool-touch handle, and a wide opening that makes filling and cleaning the kettle a breeze.
Cosori 1.7-Liter Electric Kettle
At full price, the Cosori 1.7-Liter Electric Kettle costs $27.99 and, as a bonus to its affordability, it comes highly rated at 4.5 stars from nearly 50,000 ratings. Although this kettle has BPA-free plastic elements, like the handle and the edge of the lid, the only materials the boiling water ever actually comes in contact with are glass, found in the body and spout, and stainless steel, found in the inner portion of the lid and the filter near the spout. In short, you don't have to worry as much about microplastics seeping into your water every time you use the kettle.
Cosori's kettle draws 1,500 watts of power to help 0.5 liters (or about two cups) of water boil in under three minutes, though it has a total capacity of 1.7 liters. It's equipped with a wide mouth that makes it easy to fill and clean between uses, a blue LED light that turns on when the kettle's heating, and a cool-touch handle to prevent accidental burns. It also has built-in safety features, like auto shut-off once the water reaches a boil and boil-dry protection, which stops the kettle from heating up if there's no liquid inside.
Comfee 1.7-Liter Electric Kettle
One useful kitchen appliance you can get on Amazon for less than $50 is an electric kettle, and at just $26.91, the Comfee 1.7-Liter Electric Kettle is one of the most affordable options available right now. It's constructed mostly of stainless steel, including the water reservoir inside, the spout, and the main housing on the outside. There are also a few BPA-free plastic elements that make up the rest of the electric kettle, like the base, the lid, the handle, and the gauge on the side to help you quickly check water levels.
With a full reservoir of 1.7 liters, this kettle uses 1,500 watts to boil water in five to seven minutes. It features auto shut-off and boil-dry protections, which turn the kettle off once water reaches a boil and prevent the kettle from trying to heat up when there's no water inside, respectively. For comfort and convenience, the kettle is designed with a wide mouth that makes it easy to fill and clean, a 360-degree swivel base with built-in cord storage, a one-touch lid, and an LED indicator below the handle that lights up when it's actively heating.
Hamilton Beach 1.7-Liter Electric Kettle
The Hamilton Beach 1.7-Liter Electric Kettle, from one of the top-ranked electric kettle brands, is one of the pricier options we chose, priced at $34.95 when it's not discounted (but it often goes on sale). This kettle packs 1,500 watts of power, and Hamilton Beach says it can boil its full capacity of 1.7 liters of water "faster than a microwave and safer than a stovetop kettle," but the company doesn't give an estimate of how many minutes it takes to reach a boil. That said, 1,500 watts of power is on the high end for electric kettles, and generally, more power equals faster boil times.
This home appliance is constructed with a BPA-free stainless steel interior, a large, curved handle with a one-touch button at the top to pop the lid, a water window to view and measure water levels, and a simple on/off switch at the back, paired with a blue light that turns on and off with the kettle to indicate its current status. You don't have to worry about turning the kettle on and walking away, though, thanks to built-in safety features like auto shut-off once the water reaches a boil and boil-dry protection to prevent the kettle from trying to boil water that's not there.
Anfilank 1-Liter Electric Gooseneck Kettle
Compared to a more traditional kettle design, a gooseneck kettle gives you greater control over how it pours in both speed and direction. A lot of people also simply like the way gooseneck kettles look. Unfortunately, gooseneck electric kettles are typically more expensive than traditional variants, but it's still possible to find relatively affordable options, like this Anfilank 1-Liter Gooseneck Kettle at $39.99. Its 1-liter (or about four-cup) capacity might be too small for some, but if it's just for you or a small household, it'll likely be plenty.
Operating with 1,500 watts of power, it can boil a full 1-liter reservoir in four minutes, or if you're only boiling a single cup of water, it'll come to a boil even faster in the kettle's rapid boil zone. It has built-in technologies to prevent it from overheating, continuing to boil longer than it needs to, or attempting to boil with no water in the kettle. It's designed with a cool-touch ergonomic handle, a steam outlet, an anti-slip, 360-degree swivel base with built-in cord storage, and a completely BPA-free stainless steel interior, including the reservoir and the spout.
Bodum 0.8-Liter Electric Gooseneck Kettle
If you'd rather have a gooseneck kettle that gives you more control over pouring speed and direction than traditional kettles do, you'll need to be prepared to sacrifice a little on total capacity and price. You probably won't find a good electric gooseneck kettle for $20 like you can with traditional kettles, but there are still fairly affordable options out there, like the $39.97 Bodum 0.8-Liter Electric Gooseneck Kettle.
The kettle draws 1,000 watts of power, but Bodum doesn't note how this translates into boil speed when it has 0.8 liters of water inside. That said, most Amazon customers are happy with how quickly it heats up water. This particular variant is made with stainless steel and has an attractive matte black exterior coating and cork accents. The lid knob and the handle are natural cork, which looks great, protects your hands when the kettle's holding hot water, and is naturally grippy. It operates with a single switch, features auto shut-off protection, and is quite compact, so it's great for small apartments or dorm rooms.
Ovente 1.7-Liter Electric Kettle
The cheapest electric kettle we came across is the Ovente 1.7-Liter Kettle, priced at only $15.99. With that affordable price, it's no surprise that this is one of the most highly-rated kitchen appliances on Amazon, with over 60,000 customer ratings at the time of writing. It can hold up to 1.7 liters at once, or roughly seven cups, and Ovente says it can boil a full reservoir in "just a few minutes" with 1,100 watts of power.
It's made primarily of BPA-free plastic and comes in five different colors: white, black, green, pink, and red. The base is the only piece that needs to be plugged in, so you can lift the kettle off and move it around free of cords. There's convenient cord storage built into the base, and a few helpful features built into the kettle as well, including a spout with a removable filter, auto shut-off when the water hits a full boil, a push button to open the lid, a cool-touch handle to prevent accidental burns, and a clear window to help you measure how much water you need.
Chefman 1-Liter Electric Kettle
At full price, Chefman's 1-Liter Electric Kettle is $23.99, and this little kettle promises to boil two cups of water in under three minutes, all thanks to 1,500 watts of power. In total, it can hold up to one liter, or roughly four cups, of liquid. What's unique about this kettle compared to many others is that it comes with a removable tea infuser attachment. You can add any loose-leaf tea to the stainless steel infuser and insert it directly in the center of the kettle to steep, and then have an entire kettle of freshly steeped tea to serve a group instead of doling out individual cups and infusers.
This glass kettle has built-in blue LEDs that light up when it's heating and turn off when it's done, a fully removable lift-off lid that makes the kettle easy to fill and clean, a cool-touch handle, a 360-degree swivel base, and helpful measurement indicators etched on the side. It also comes with built-in safety features, like auto shut-off when the water reaches a full boil and boil-dry protection that prevents the kettle from continuing to heat if there's no water in the reservoir. If you like the look of this kettle, its built-in tea infuser, and all its other features but want greater capacity, take a look at Chefman's 1.7-Liter Electric Kettle for $29.99 instead.
Elite Gourmet 1-Liter Electric Kettle
The 1-Liter Electric Kettle by Elite Gourmet slides in just under $20 at full price, and yet it promises many of the same features as more expensive electric kettles. Using 1,100 watts, this affordable kettle is able to boil two cups, or roughly half of its total capacity, in under two minutes. It's constructed with BPA-free glass, plastic exterior pieces that don't come in contact with the water, and blue LEDs inside that light up to indicate when the kettle is actively heating and shut off to let you know when it's ready to be used. It'll automatically shut off when it's done heating up, so you don't have to keep a watchful eye on it.
To prevent accidental spills and unwanted debris from getting through, the kettle has a large spout fitted with a mesh filter. The kettle also features a comfortable handle, a one-touch pop-up lid, and a 360-degree swivel base that the kettle easily settles onto and lifts off of, free of cords. The base itself does need to be plugged in, but you can stash the cord within the base when you're ready to pack it away.
Dezin 0.8-Liter Electric Kettle
If you're camping in an RV or bringing along a portable power station, one of the most useful cooking gadgets you can have is a portable kettle, like Dezin's 0.8-Liter Electric Kettle. It's priced at $29.99, and it's truly compact, with dimensions of 7.9 x 7.3 inches and a low weight of just 2.2 pounds. This kettle's small size makes it a great choice for dorm rooms, offices, or small apartments too, though its lower wattage means it will take longer to heat up than larger kettles in its price range. With 800 watts and 360-degree circulation heating tech, Dezin says it takes about five minutes for this kettle to heat up a full reservoir.
Although it has plastic construction on the outside, this Dezin kettle has a 100% stainless steel interior, including the 0.8-liter reservoir, the bottom of the lid, the spout, and the filter inside the spout. This dual-layer design keeps plastic out of contact with your water and prevents you from getting burned when the kettle has hot water inside, whether you grab it by the integrated handle or the kettle body. This kettle is also equipped with multiple safety features, like automatic shut-off at boil, boil-dry protection, and overheat protection.
Methodology
To form this list of affordable electric kettles, we used a few guidelines to make sure each kettle was worth recommending. For starters, we classified an affordable kettle as being under $35, or under $40 for the few gooseneck options we included. There are plenty of high-end or smart electric kettles that are priced at $100 or more, so sticking to the $35 to $40 range here felt reasonably affordable, and some options we've included are even below $20.
Then, we tried to find a good mix of electric kettles that are more affordable but have fewer reviews and other kettles that are a bit pricier but extremely well rated. Some kettles we picked have average ratings of 4.4 stars and/or around 2,000 customer ratings, but most have average ratings of 4.5 stars and up and over 10,000 ratings, with the most-reviewed kettle on this list boasting an impressive total of just over 60,000 ratings.