10 Of The Most Affordable Electric Kettles You Can Buy Online In 2026

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The electric kettle is one kitchen appliance that a lot of people sleep on — or at least a lot of Americans tend to ignore electric kettles. But this handy kitchen gadget is incredibly useful for fully stocked kitchens or budding kitchens in dorm rooms or first-time renters in small apartments. Instead of waiting for water to boil on your stovetop to make pasta, which could take anywhere between five and 20 minutes, depending on how large your pot of water is and what you set the heat to (and how finicky your stovetop is), you can use an electric kettle and significantly cut that time.

Beyond boiling water for traditional pasta, electric kettles are helpful for cooking instant noodle meals, blanching vegetables, brewing hot drinks, and more. And here's the best part: it won't break the bank to invest in an electric kettle. Sure, there are some high-end smart kettles out there that cost upwards of $100, but there are plenty of other electric kettles that are great quality, highly rated, and quite affordable. We've rounded up 10 great affordable picks, with different materials, designs, and features for you to consider.