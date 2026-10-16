4 Bosch Tools Under $100 Worth Adding To Your Collection
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The German technology and engineering company Bosch is best known for professional-grade tools and high-end kitchen appliances, so it may not be on your radar if you're a budget-conscious DIYer. The company focuses heavily on power tools, but also sells hand tools, electrical tools, measuring tools, and related accessories. It's easy to assume this brand is out of reach, but it may be more affordable than you think.
In fact, casual consumers that have spotted the Bosch logo on dishwashers and refrigerators may not even know that the company sells impact drivers and cordless drills. The tool division launched in North America in 2003. It describes itself as a "world leader in the design, manufacture and sale of power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, power tool accessories, laser and optical leveling devices, and range finding tools" (per the Bosch website). The brand is available online and in store at Lowe's, Ace Hardware, and Home Depot, and they are also available online at Acme Tools. Upgrade your toolkit without overspending with these four budget-friendly, pro-level tools.
Wall scanner
You may already have a stud finder in your tool box, but the Bosch wall scanner is professional-grade and made to do much more. It is water- and dust-resistant with an IP54 rating, meaning it isn't fully waterproof but has good protection from splashes and dust particles. The scanner originally had an MSRP of $125, but is available from websites such as Acme Tools and Amazon for $89.
This multi-function tool has a color-coded marking ring that turns green for a safe reading and red when a live wire is detected. The graphics are easy to read, identifying both the material and the object's center. It's made for professionals in the electrical, plumbing, and remodeling industries, able to pinpoint wood studs, metal framing, copper pipes, and live AC electrical wiring behind drywall. Users can install either AA batteries or use the Bosch 3.7V Li-Ion battery, which is sold separately. It also has a shock-absorbing rubber casing to protect the scanner from drops in the workshop or on a construction site, and an audible detection signal that you can turn on or off.
This wall scanner comes with two AA batteries and a soft storage pouch. Bosch provides a one-year limited warranty. If you register your tool within eight weeks of purchase, you will receive an additional year of coverage.
4V Max rechargeable screwdriver
No one wants to spend a Saturday afternoon tightening dozens of tiny screws on their new self-assembly furniture, but using a full-size, high-torque power drill is rarely recommended on those home builds. Enter the small, rechargeable screwdriver like the 4V Max from Bosch. Weighing less than one pound, this small tool is portable and easy to hold, and can also be used as a manual screwdriver on those easier jobs.
This compact tool is available from Acme Tools for $72.99, with an extra 10 percent off coupon at time of writing. Users can activate the screwdriver by either pressing the haptic on/off button or by pushing it against a hard surface. It has eight torque settings and a universal bit locker that holds any ¼-inch hex bit. There's also an integrated LED light and a battery indicator. An electronic brake and smart stop feature helps users avoid over-driving, and it also engages if it detects a misalignment or a lot of vibration.
The screwdriver comes with a USB-C cable for charging, an 8-piece bit set, a bit holder, and a carrying case. The integrated battery has a 2-amp hour capacity. Bosch provides a three-year limited warranty on this tool.
3-piece utility knife set
Utility knives serve a range of purposes and are a good tool to have in your arsenal even if you're not particularly handy. This set of utility knives from Bosch can be used for everything from opening stubborn packages to removing old caulk and cutting drywall. The three-piece set includes a folding utility knife, a snap-off utility knife, and a retractable utility knife.
The folding and retractable knives are made with a built-in thumb rest so that the user can more easily apply additional force, which is especially handy when you're cutting tough materials. The blades fold or retract into the handle, and these knives also offer string and box strap cutters. The 18mm snap-off utility knife has an auto-locking blade and an integrated end cap blade snap for easy access to a fresh cutting edge. All three have an ergonomic design for comfortable handling and are built to last with durable materials.
This set is currently available from Acme Tools for $47.89 plus a coupon for an additional 10 percent off in savings. Bosch offers a lifetime warranty against manufacturer's defects on this set, which is also sold at Lowe's.
Single-speed palm random orbit sander/polisher
A palm sander is a handy tool for basic sanding projects, removing paint or stain from a hard surface, and even smoothing drywall. This five-inch palm sander offers one speed, with a 2.5 Amp motor that puts out 12,000 orbits per minute (OPM). It has a hook-and-loop disc attachment that uses industry-standard, eight-hole discs, which are available in a wide variety of grades, from fine to coarse.
The sander has an MSRP of $95 but is currently on sale from Acme Tools for $69. To prevent swirl marks on your work surface, the sander has an integral pad dampening braking system. Bosch also had user comfort in mind when designing this tool, which offers low-vibration and a comfortable, soft grip and body. An attached canister collects dust as you work and has an anti-spillback design. The corded sander has an eight-foot cord and can be used on both flat and contoured surfaces. Your purchase includes the sander, one 5-inch soft backing pad, one 5-inch sanding disk, one dampening ring, the dust canister, and a vacuum hose adapter. Bosch offers a one-year limited warranty on this item.