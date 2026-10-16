4 Bosch Tools Under $100 Worth Adding To Your Collection

You may already have a stud finder in your tool box, but the Bosch wall scanner is professional-grade and made to do much more. It is water- and dust-resistant with an IP54 rating, meaning it isn't fully waterproof but has good protection from splashes and dust particles. The scanner originally had an MSRP of $125, but is available from websites such as Acme Tools and Amazon for $89.

This multi-function tool has a color-coded marking ring that turns green for a safe reading and red when a live wire is detected. The graphics are easy to read, identifying both the material and the object's center. It's made for professionals in the electrical, plumbing, and remodeling industries, able to pinpoint wood studs, metal framing, copper pipes, and live AC electrical wiring behind drywall. Users can install either AA batteries or use the Bosch 3.7V Li-Ion battery, which is sold separately. It also has a shock-absorbing rubber casing to protect the scanner from drops in the workshop or on a construction site, and an audible detection signal that you can turn on or off.

This wall scanner comes with two AA batteries and a soft storage pouch. Bosch provides a one-year limited warranty. If you register your tool within eight weeks of purchase, you will receive an additional year of coverage.