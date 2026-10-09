4 Of The Best Anker Gadget Deals & Discounts In October 2026
There's a special kind of thrill in pulling a new smartphone straight out of the box. Sure, most of us have already experienced peeling the plastic off a shiny, new screen, but you know that this phone will offer a few new perks compared to your old one. You may deflate a bit, however, when you realize that none of the accessories in your junk drawer match your new device and, to add insult to injury, there's no charging brick in the box. It's time to invest in some new stuff.
Whether you're a techhead that loves buying the latest gadgets or you're simply shopping for compatible accessories, you've likely heard of Anker. The company is widely known for its charging solutions, including power banks, desktop chargers, data hubs, and more. Founded in 2011, it focuses on mobile and fast-charging technology that also protects your devices. This month it's offering special fall deals on a wide range of products, including wall, car, and magnetic chargers; cables; power banks; and hubs and docks. Upgrade your daily routine with these four great gadget discounts.
Prime Wall Charger
Apple's decision to no longer include a charging brick in the box with its iPhones in 2020 left a lot of consumers feeling frustrated. Most of us charge our smartphones every day, and the never-ending cycle of new charging cord interfaces made the situation even more maddening. If you were left with a handful of charging bricks that no longer worked on your phone or tablet, you weren't alone.
The tech industry has finally settled on USB-C as a standard, but you may still only have one or two compatible charging bricks. Anker is offering its Prime Wall Charger on sale for $89.98, which will save you almost $40 off the regular price. This bundle includes the wall charger and two USB-C to USB-C braided cables that are designed to last for 10 years.
The charger has three ports, including two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, allowing you to charge up to three devices at the same time. It has a total output of 100W per port, and can charge more than just your phone. The charger will add 50% battery life to a 14-inch MacBook Pro in 30 minutes. This brick also has thick prongs to ensure it doesn't fall out of the wall, and has a compact design that makes it easy to carry.
Power bank bundle kit
We've all experienced a dead or dying phone battery at just the wrong time: when we're traveling, trying to use a digital pass, or waiting for an Uber to arrive. Sometimes it's at the end of a long day, and sometimes we simply forget to charge our phone. A power bank can eliminate the anxiety of these scenarios and provide a reliable backup during power outages.
A bundle kit that includes one Anker MagGo Power Bank Slim and one Nano Power Bank Slim is currently on sale for $134.85, a savings of almost $25. The MagGo product line is popular and well-rated, and this power bank is a versatile option with both wireless charging and one USB-C port. It has 10,000 milliampere‑hours (mAh), making it well-suited for cell phones. If you have a newer phone, you may want to look elsewhere, as this power bank was designed for iPhone 12 through 16 series. It also works with some Samsung phones but is not recommended for Android phones. This small device can be easily tucked into a bag or pocket, and it will provide up to 1.8 full charges.
The Nano Power Bank has 5,000mAh and can charge an iPhone 16 Pro to 25% in 42 minutes. It is designed to stay cooler while charging than competitors for added safety. It can be used both wirelessly and with the provided 20W max USB-C charging cable.
323 Car Charger
If you're the type of person that squeezes every last mile out of a car, you may be laughing all the way to the bank, but you're probably missing out on some of the tech features found in newer vehicles. Even if you do have the latest model sitting in your garage, your teen may be driving an older model with few modern conveniences. An inexpensive car charger may be the perfect solution — it won't allow you to play music or connect to Google Maps, but it can charge your devices on your next road trip.
Anker's 323 Car Charger is currently on sale for less than $15 and was included on our list of the best Anker mini gadgets. Interested buyers should note that this charger will only work if your car has an old-school cigarette lighter socket. Your purchase includes only the charger, instructions, and an 18-month warranty. The charger offers wide compatibility, including with both iPhone and Samsung devices, and has two ports. The USB-C port has 30W max charging and the USB-A port has up to 22.5W charging, and you can use both ports at once.
The USB-C port can charge more than just your phone. It will also charge tablets and even your laptop. The USB-A port can be used for older phones, AirPods, and Apple Watches. The ActiveShield 2.0 technology monitors device temperature and adjusts the power output to keep your devices safe.
MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station
This compact, foldable three-in-one charger is on sale for $109.99, a savings of $30. Available in both black and white, it is designed specifically for Apple devices and uses Qi2 technology. It can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and your AirPods simultaneously. It weighs only 6.9 ounces and folds into a device that easily fits in the palm of your hand, making it a great choice for travel. When unfolded, it can sit at various angles, making it easy to set up no matter the location.
This station is compatible with the iPhone 13 through 17 series, AirPods Pro 1 and 2, AirPods 2 and 3, Apple Watch Ultra 1 and 2, and Apple Watch SE and series 1 through 9. The charging area for your AirPods has a non-slip design and will also charge other earbuds that support wireless charging. The station will charge your watch to almost 50% in 30 minutes. Anker's ActiveShield technology helps ensure that your devices don't get too hot while charging.
Your purchase includes the charging station, a 5-foot USB-C to USB-C cable, and a 40W USB-C wall charger. For optimal charging times, Anker recommends that you use the included 40W charger.