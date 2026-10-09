4 Of The Best Anker Gadget Deals & Discounts In October 2026

Apple's decision to no longer include a charging brick in the box with its iPhones in 2020 left a lot of consumers feeling frustrated. Most of us charge our smartphones every day, and the never-ending cycle of new charging cord interfaces made the situation even more maddening. If you were left with a handful of charging bricks that no longer worked on your phone or tablet, you weren't alone.

The tech industry has finally settled on USB-C as a standard, but you may still only have one or two compatible charging bricks. Anker is offering its Prime Wall Charger on sale for $89.98, which will save you almost $40 off the regular price. This bundle includes the wall charger and two USB-C to USB-C braided cables that are designed to last for 10 years.

The charger has three ports, including two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, allowing you to charge up to three devices at the same time. It has a total output of 100W per port, and can charge more than just your phone. The charger will add 50% battery life to a 14-inch MacBook Pro in 30 minutes. This brick also has thick prongs to ensure it doesn't fall out of the wall, and has a compact design that makes it easy to carry.