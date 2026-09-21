12 Anker Mini Gadgets That Are Actually Worth Buying
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's been a while since most smartphone manufacturers stopped shipping charging bricks with their phones. Apple started the trend, and most other brands followed suit. While the move was terrible for consumers, one group hugely benefited — third-party charger manufacturers. People who buy new phones now have to spend an additional $20-30 on charging bricks, and brands like Anker and Ugreen have launching compelling chargers in different shapes and sizes to capitalize on this. The mini chargers in its Nano lineup, in particular, are a big part of why Anker is so popular, but the brand also makes a plethora of other tiny and extremely useful accessories.
There are Anker dongles, car chargers, USB hubs, MagSafe battery packs, and more. Usually, most power banks are quite big, with large capacities. Anker makes some slim and compact ones under its Nano lineup, which are easy to carry and use when traveling. While most people are only aware of basic chargers made by the brand, we went down the rabbit hole to find some of the best Anker mini gadgets that are worth buying. These gadgets aren't necessarily unique, but they are functional and quite small. A few of these devices are multifunctional, and some of them have cool features, like a built-in display or foldable prongs.
Anker Nano smart display charger
A wall charger is about as boring as tech gets, which is what makes the Anker Nano Charger with a smart display such an odd little delight. It pushes up to 45W over a single USB-C port, enough to take an iPhone 17 Pro to 50% in about 20 minutes (according to Anker, at least). Plug in a supported iPhone or iPad and the small screen identifies the device and shows the power being delivered. As per Anker, the dedicated TUV-certified Care Mode runs up to 9 degrees Fahrenheit cooler for gentler overnight charging.
The Verge tested this charger and found the display occasionally useful, but more of a novelty than an essential. The real upgrade is apparently the prongs: they fold flat and rotate 180 degrees, so the charger fits awkward outlets behind furniture. Amazon users mostly agree, praising how fast it charges and how portable it is.
The only catch is that there's just one port, so there's no simultaneous charging of your MacBook and iPhone. If you often charge only one Apple device at a time and like the idea of a charger that smartly decides whether your iPhone needs full power or not, this could be the one to get.
Anker 30W 2-port car charger
Many cars still have cigarette lighter sockets doing nothing, and the Anker 30W 2-Port Car Charger puts them to work. It's barely larger than the socket itself, so it sits nearly flush instead of jutting out too much, and it carries two ports: a 30W USB-C with PPS and a 22.5W USB-A for an older cable. Anker says the USB-C port charges about three times faster than a standard 5W charger, which is the difference between a useful top-up on a short drive and a substantial one.
Amazon customer praise is consistent: it charges fast and disappears into the dash. Having both port types for different types of cables is also a plus. However, a small minority report units dying within a few months, which is worth knowing even if it's not the common experience. Additionally, when both ports are in use, each drops to 12W, so fast charging is a one-device affair. If you drive to work every day with one phone to charge, it's an easy recommendation — especially for just $11.
Anker Nano 5,000mAh power bank
The best power bank is the one you actually carry, and tangling cables are usually the reason you don't. The Anker Nano Power Bank solves that with a built-in USB-C connector that folds out of the body, so there's nothing to remember and nothing to tangle. It plugs straight into the bottom of your phone and delivers up to 22.5W of power, and the whole thing is small enough to fit into a jeans pocket or a small purse.
This is one of Anker's most well-rated mini gadgets, with tons of positive Amazon reviews. Users are quick to bring up its ability to effectively top up even big phone batteries like that of an iPhone 15 Pro Max, and its utility in tricky situations like power outages. Several owners mention the same small freedom: using the phone while it charges, without a wire running to a brick in your pocket or bag.
Capacity is the only trade-off here. At 5,000mAh, this is not even one full charge for most modern-day phones. However, it offers sufficient juice in a pinch when there's no wall outlet in sight. If you want a pocketable backup for a long day out, this could be the right solution.
Anker MagGo UFO 3-in-1 charger
Traveling with an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods often means packing three separate chargers and a knot of cables. The Anker MagGo UFO 3-in-1 folds all of that into a compact Qi2 pad that can charge all three at once, with up to 15W for the phone and certified fast charging for the watch. Unfolded, it props the iPhone in landscape for StandBy mode, and the 40W adapter and cable come in the box, which is a welcome addition.
TechRadar praised the clever, travel-friendly palm-sized design, judging the convenience, quality, and charging speeds worth the premium. Amazon users rate highly, and a recurring theme is that it's ideal for frequent travelers. The ability to charge a second phone on the center pad instead a set of AirPods, has also made this a hit with families looking for a primary living room charger.
However, durability is a concern. A noticeable cluster of users report units that stopped charging after a few weeks or months. That said, it's a minority among thousands of happy owners, and Anker's 24-month warranty covers it. It's still worth noting before spending $70, though. For frequent travelers deep in the Apple ecosystem, this could be a big space-saver.
Anker Nano magnetic power bank
Magnetic power banks are usually bricks that double your phone's thickness. The Anker Nano magnetic power bank is 0.34 inches thin, closer to a couple of stacked credit cards, and it snaps on with Qi2-certified 15W wireless charging. If you want faster speeds, the USB-C port pushes up to 20W wired power, and Anker says graphene cooling with dual temperature chips keeps the surface under 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Most user reviews on Amazon praise the sleek design, noting that it will fit in whatever handbag, jacket, or cargo pocket you're keen to store it in.
Two complaints show up somewhere often, though. Despite the cooling hardware, some users still say it runs hot. Also, the 5,000mAh capacity means that you're not looking at a full charge all the time. Think of it as a rescue power bank that comes in handy during emergencies, when you just need enough power to make a few calls or order an Uber to get back home. Anker also says it's built for iPhones and doesn't recommend it for Android phones. That said, it works just fine with Android phones that support wireless charging.
Anker USB-C to USB-A adapter
New laptops gave us USB-C, but most drawers are still full of USB-A accessories and peripherals. The Anker USB-C to USB-A Adapter is the simple fix: a tiny aluminum nub that turns a USB-C port into a full-size USB-A port at USB 3.0 speeds. Flash drives, external hard drives, mice, keyboards, printers — you can use them all. The connectors are rated for 10,000 plugs and unplugs, and the housing is slim enough that two adapters sit side by side in a MacBook's ports.
This is one of the most well-loved gadgets on the list. Amazon user reviews have all sorts of small things to praise: the click when it seats properly, the indicator light that confirms it's plugged in, and the snug fit that doesn't wobble. This adapter could be the cornerstone of transitioning from an older laptop to a newer one, without needing to buy new headphones or a mouse. However, if you plan on using it with a smartphone, the device apparently won't fit through a thick OtterBox case. A small number of users report loose connections, but otherwise this seems like the adapter you can throw in a bag and stop thinking about.
Anker USB-C to HDMI adapter
Every USB-C laptop owner eventually meets a TV or projector that only connects via HDMI. The Anker USB-C to HDMI Adapter handles up to 4K at 60Hz, works with USB4 and Thunderbolt ports, and needs no drivers: you plug it in, and the screen appears. The aluminum shell sheds heat, and the braided nylon cable tolerates being stuffed into a backpack, which is where this thing will live.
Amazon users love this adapter. Whether you're a professor or student keeping one on hand for presentations or a Steam Deck owner who wants to enjoy gaming on a large screen. By all accounts, it works reliably with a stable signal.
The one real requirement is that your device's USB-C port must support DisplayPort Alt Mode. Most modern laptops do, but some budget laptops and phones don't, which explains the minority of reviews saying it didn't work with their device. There's also no Power Delivery passthrough, since it's a straight video adapter. So, it's advisable to check your device's user manual for compatibility before ordering.
Anker Nano travel adapter
The Anker Nano Travel Adapter is one of the rare travel options that doesn't look like a brick. It's about the footprint of a credit card and under an inch thick, but it covers Type A, C, G, and I outlets, good for the U.S., Europe, the U.K., Australia, and most of Asia. The prongs retract into the body, and one slider pops out the set you need. On the other side, you get one AC outlet, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports, good for five devices at once, with up to 20W from a single USB-C port.
User reviews read like a travel diary: two weeks in Switzerland and Italy on motorcycles, hotels in the U.K. and Ireland with older USB outlets — plenty of confirmation it worked across countries. Clearly, replacing multiple charging blocks with a single small adapter has made it a popular travel companion.
Notably, this is not a voltage converter, so single-voltage appliances like some hair dryers and electric toothbrushes cannot be used with it. The AC outlet is also two-pin only, so grounded three-prong plugs won't fit. A small number of users hit compatibility snags in specific countries as well, including one report from South Africa. However, for charging phones, tablets, and laptops across most of the map, this is probably one of the most portable high-rated travel chargers.
Anker MagGo power bank for iPhone and Apple Watch
Apple Watch owners know the ritual: the watch charges on its own puck, so every trip means one extra cable. The Anker MagGo Power Bank for Apple Watch builds that puck into a 10,000mAh battery with proper fast charging. A built-in USB-C cable handles everything else at up to 30W, so your phone, earbuds, and even a laptop can charged with the same device, too. It's about the size of a computer mouse and flight-approved, and users rate it 4.5 stars on Amazon, calling out its portability and versatility, and how convenient its pass-through charging feature is — you can top up the watch while the power bank itself recharges. The flip-up design can also double as a little nightstand dock when it's plugged in.
The product's complaints seem pretty manageable, too. Some owners find the built-in cable too short to use the phone comfortably while it charges, and the 10,000mAh capacity can feel limiting if you also plan on charging your laptop. For anyone wearing an Apple Watch, though, this could replace the most annoying charger in your bag.
Anker HDMI switch
There's a TV with exactly one HDMI port fewer than you need seemingly in every living room. The Anker HDMI Switch puts two devices on one port. Press the button onboard and a blue LED shows which input is live. You can then swap between the two input sources. It supports up to 4K at 60Hz with HDR, and it draws power from the HDMI connection itself, so there's no adapter to plug in.
Owners rate it highly, citing all kinds of wonderfully specific use-cases. One user claims to run an Apple TV and a Nintendo Switch 2 through it; another fixed a kid's setup with a game console and a Roku on an older TV. It's simple to install and switches seamlessly on its own.
Anker is upfront about this device's limits, and they're worth reading. There's no automatic input detection, so the button press is mandatory, and it doesn't support HDMI CEC. It runs one display at a time, and for a reliable 4K 60Hz signal, both HDMI cables should be on the short side, under about 3 feet each. None of that matters for the classic two-consoles-one-port problem, which is exactly what it's for.
Anker 7-in-1 USB-C hub
Thin laptops made one sacrifice nobody asked for — fewer ports. The Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub gives you most of them back. You get a 4K 60Hz HDMI output, two USB-A ports and a USB-C port for data at 5 Gbps, SD and microSD card readers, and a USB-C PD input that passes up to 85W to your laptop, so the hub doesn't cost you your charging port. The metal body's premium look and feel also won't look like cheap next to your expensive device, which is always nice.
The hub has earned thousands of positive Amazon reviews, with users praising its ability connect extra monitors on devices running different operating systems, and connection speeds fast enough to support video editing when connected with external hard drives. The compact shape also means it should fit into and travel inside your laptop sleeve, so it won't take up extra space in your backpack.
Two cautions come straight from user reviews, however. The hub runs warm under load, and some users report overheating failures within a couple of months, which is a minority experience but one to know about. The data USB-C port doesn't support video out, so external displays can be connected via HDMI only. For a one-cable desk setup or a travel workstation, the Anker USB-C hub is just enough to cover the essentials.
Anker USB-A extender
The simplest gadget on this list might be the most proven one. The Anker Ultra Slim 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub turns one USB-A port into four at 5 Gbps, fast enough to copy an HD movie in seconds, with a 2-foot cable that can actually reach around a laptop or up from a desktop tower. There's no power button, no software, and nothing to configure.
The numbers are hard to argue with: 4.7 stars across more than 134,000 ratings make it one of the most-reviewed USB hubs on Amazon. Most users are happy with the adapter's performance and the long cable, making it easy to use with various devices, from a Chromebook to a PlayStation 5. In short, it's a versatile gadget that does the job without any quirks.
The main limitation is printed right on the listing: this hub is not designed to charge devices. A few users also find the plastic shell almost suspiciously light. If your problem is simply not having enough USB ports, this is the boring, reliable fix — for just $15.
Methdology
Anker makes several products that are quite tiny yet functional, so it didn't take a lot of digging around to find some of the best accessories that can easily fit into your trouser pockets. Among the ones we found, we picked the options that were most useful and practical in everyday life while still being reasonably priced. We've personally used several of these products and also considered user reviews and opinions from professional reviewers.