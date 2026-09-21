12 Anker Mini Gadgets That Are Actually Worth Buying

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It's been a while since most smartphone manufacturers stopped shipping charging bricks with their phones. Apple started the trend, and most other brands followed suit. While the move was terrible for consumers, one group hugely benefited — third-party charger manufacturers. People who buy new phones now have to spend an additional $20-30 on charging bricks, and brands like Anker and Ugreen have launching compelling chargers in different shapes and sizes to capitalize on this. The mini chargers in its Nano lineup, in particular, are a big part of why Anker is so popular, but the brand also makes a plethora of other tiny and extremely useful accessories.

There are Anker dongles, car chargers, USB hubs, MagSafe battery packs, and more. Usually, most power banks are quite big, with large capacities. Anker makes some slim and compact ones under its Nano lineup, which are easy to carry and use when traveling. While most people are only aware of basic chargers made by the brand, we went down the rabbit hole to find some of the best Anker mini gadgets that are worth buying. These gadgets aren't necessarily unique, but they are functional and quite small. A few of these devices are multifunctional, and some of them have cool features, like a built-in display or foldable prongs.