5 UGREEN Gadgets With Deep Discounts In August 2026
When it comes to high-performance charging accessories for smartphones, computers, and gadgets, the most popular brands in the U.S. include the likes of Anker and Belkin (which is owned by Foxconn). Of late, however, smaller players like UGREEN and Baseus have been making their presence felt, thanks to the sheer affordability of their products that don't compromise on quality. UGREEN, in particular, has been doing extremely well in the U.S, and the company, which maintained an "online-only" presence for a very long time, recently entered into a partnership with the likes of BestBuy and Target to have its products sold across the retailers' brick and mortar (and online) stores across the U.S.
As part of expanding its reach, the company has also had frequent discount sales. As of August 2026, several UGREEN products are available for significantly lower prices than what they originally cost. We compiled a list of five such products from the company that are currently on sale for discounts exceeding 30%. This list includes a dock intended to be used with M4 Mac Mini models, a USB car charger, two power banks (one wired, the other wireless), and a 65W USB-C wall charger. Let's take a closer look at each of these products.
UGREEN Mac Mini M4 Dock with SSD Enclosure
If you happen to own an M4 Mac Mini, chances are you might have already encountered one of its biggest downsides: The relatively limited selection of ports. While Apple equips it with Thunderbolt/USB-C ports, an HDMI port, Ethernet, and a headphone jack, the M4 Mac Mini lacks a USB-A port and an SD card slot. This is where UGREEN's Mac Mini M4 Dock comes in.
This dock gives the M4 Mac Mini access to four USB-A ports, a dedicated SD card slot, and a separate microSD card slot. This is in addition to a single 3.5mm audio port, a DisplayPort that supports 4K displays at 250 Hz, and a single USB-C port. The dock is designed to sit directly underneath the Mac Mini, and connects to the Mac Mini using a USB-C host cable.
One of the most important additions to this dock is the provision to add an external M.2 NVMe SSD to it, thanks to an enclosure located at the bottom of the dock. This essentially lets users augment the storage capacity of the M4 Mac Mini up to 8TB, without having to purchase expensive storage directly from Apple. Keep in mind, though, that the SSD and dock operate over a 10Gbps USB connection, so you shouldn't expect Thunderbolt-level storage speeds.
UGREEN's Mac Mini M4 dock normally retails for $99.99. This August, however, UGREEN is selling it for as low as $59.99, which is a small price to pay for expanding the possibilities for your M4 Mac Mini.
UGREEN 130W USB-C Car Charger
UGREEN's bread and butter products are its charging-focused accessories, and the next one on our list is the company's 130W USB-C charger designed for charging gadgets inside your car. This product plugs into your car's standard 12V DC auxiliary power plug, and is a very simple high-speed charger consisting of three ports: Two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port between the two. The USB Type-C port at the top is rated for 30W, while the one at the bottom can charge devices at speeds of up to 100W. The USB Type-A port at the center can charge devices with QuickCharge support at 18W.
This charger can be used to juice up a wide variety of devices, ranging from smartphones, tablets, dashcams, laptops, radar detectors, and other car accessories. UGREEN ships this charger with a 100W compatible USB-C cable, too, so you don't have to hunt for a new cable when you buy it.
This USB-C car charger is currently going for a 35% discount on UGREEN's portal. Unlike a flat discount, grabbing this product at the discounted price would require customers to use a coupon code at checkout, which is prominently displayed on the product's listing page.
UGREEN 145W Power Bank + 3.3FT 100W USB-C Cable
The next UGREEN product that made it to our list is a massive 25,000 mAh wired power bank that has a total output capacity of 145W. As with the car charger we discussed earlier, this power bank has a total of three outputs: Two USB-C and one USB-A. With only one compatible device connected, the primary USB-C port can charge compatible devices at 140W, while the secondary USB-C port can do the same at 65W. Charging speeds for the single USB-A port are restricted to 22.5W.
When both the USB-C ports are simultaneously in use, the primary port's output drops to 100W, while the other USB-C port is capped at 45W. The output from the USB-A port stays between 20W and 22.5W when a device is connected to it, along with one of the USB-C ports. When all three ports are engaged, the power output from the main USB-C port stays at 100W, while the output from the remaining two ports is reduced to 20W.
The high battery capacity of the power bank ensures that it can charge devices many times over following a single charge. An iPhone 15, for example, can be charged more than five times, while a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra can be charged at least three times using this power bank. It can even charge a MacBook Pro from zero to full on a single charge. UGREEN usually lists this power bank for $111.43, but as part of the ongoing sale, it can be purchased for $78.00, translating to a discount of around 30%.
UGREEN Nexode Air 65W USB-C Charger
UGREEN has several products optimized for the Apple ecosystem, with this Nexode Air USB-C GaN charger being one such example. This is a compact charger with a foldable plug, making it ideal for travelers who like to travel light, and while it's compatible with a wide variety of Apple devices, it can also be used to charge non-Apple, USB-C-toting devices.
This USB-C charger has a single USB-C with a maximum output of 65W, which is fast enough to charge a MacBook Air from empty to 55% in 30 minutes. UGREEN claims that the product features eight layers of protection to ensure reliable and safe fast charging, as well as a dedicated thermal protection mechanism that prevents the charger from overheating.
UGREEN offers the Nexode Air USB-C charger in four colors: Orange, Space Gray, Starlight Blue, and White. The product is currently on sale with a 37% discount on UGREEN's e-shop, retailing for $39.99. The discount can be applied by using a coupon code at checkout.
UGREEN MagFlow 10000 mAh Wireless Power Bank
The last product in our list is yet another power bank, but with a much smaller capacity compared to the 145W option listed earlier. This MagFlow power bank features a 10,000 mAh battery, which is tiny compared to the former's 25,000 mAh capacity. However, where it scores over its larger sibling is support for MagSafe wireless charging. This power bank is certified for Qi2 wireless charging, supporting fast wireless charging speeds of up to 25W. It also gives users a wired charging option using two built-in USB-C cables, wherein the charging speeds would be slightly faster, topping out at 30W.
The 10,000 mAh capacity of this power bank is sufficient enough to charge most iPhones from zero to 10% twice. It also features a real-time battery display that shows the charge percentage left, and small LEDs positioned next to the display light up to indicate that wireless charging and fast charging are active.
UGREEN normally lists the MagFlow wireless power bank for $89.99. However, as part of the ongoing deal, you can get this product for just $54.97, which is a massive savings of 38% compared to its original price.