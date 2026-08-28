5 UGREEN Gadgets With Deep Discounts In August 2026

If you happen to own an M4 Mac Mini, chances are you might have already encountered one of its biggest downsides: The relatively limited selection of ports. While Apple equips it with Thunderbolt/USB-C ports, an HDMI port, Ethernet, and a headphone jack, the M4 Mac Mini lacks a USB-A port and an SD card slot. This is where UGREEN's Mac Mini M4 Dock comes in.

This dock gives the M4 Mac Mini access to four USB-A ports, a dedicated SD card slot, and a separate microSD card slot. This is in addition to a single 3.5mm audio port, a DisplayPort that supports 4K displays at 250 Hz, and a single USB-C port. The dock is designed to sit directly underneath the Mac Mini, and connects to the Mac Mini using a USB-C host cable.

One of the most important additions to this dock is the provision to add an external M.2 NVMe SSD to it, thanks to an enclosure located at the bottom of the dock. This essentially lets users augment the storage capacity of the M4 Mac Mini up to 8TB, without having to purchase expensive storage directly from Apple. Keep in mind, though, that the SSD and dock operate over a 10Gbps USB connection, so you shouldn't expect Thunderbolt-level storage speeds.

UGREEN's Mac Mini M4 dock normally retails for $99.99. This August, however, UGREEN is selling it for as low as $59.99, which is a small price to pay for expanding the possibilities for your M4 Mac Mini.