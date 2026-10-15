5 Family Pickup Trucks With Better Ratings Than The Chevrolet Silverado

If you need a family pickup truck, the 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is one of the best models experts recommend. Despite being a full-size pickup, the Chevy Silverado packs many interesting features like advanced trailer towing management and rear and side window defrosting. However, the 2026 model year of the Silverado doesn't bring much to the table compared to the outgoing 2025 model.

To make it clear that you have the new model, one of the key changes that Chevrolet has made is adding two new colors (White Sands and Polar White Tricoat), which replace the Iridescent Pearl Tricoat and Slate Gray Metallic from last year. Also, there's a new RST Select Special Edition trim. Various outlets have reviewed the new Chevy Silverado, and it has earned pretty solid scores. Car and Driver gave the pickup truck a solid 8.5 out of 10 and even shortlisted it as one of the best full-size pickup trucks on the market.

JD Power has rated the new model with a user score of 82 out of 100, while U.S. News and MotorTrend gave it an overall score of 8.8 and 8.4 out of 10, respectively. Across multiple sources, the Chevy Silverado 1500 is considered one of the best in its category. Despite that, these five family pickup trucks have actually outperformed the Chevy in reviews and might be a better fit for your needs.