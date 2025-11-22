5 Of The Best Pickup Trucks For Families In 2026

Modern pickup trucks can tow and haul more than ever. Multiple "light-duty" full-size trucks are capable of pulling over 10,000 pounds, which is more than enough to tow things like boats, car trailers, or work equipment. Then there are the trucks designed as radical off-road machines with big knobby tires and massive suspension travel. But modern pickup trucks are capable of more than just impressive towing capacity or smashing through the world's toughest terrain. They're also spacious, high-tech, feature-rich forms of passenger transport.

To accommodate more passengers, crew-cab (four-door) configurations of pickup trucks have mostly taken over the market, with lots of full- and mid-size trucks now coming with only four doors. There are even a few compact trucks that have enough room for families and enough capability to haul around or muddy mountain bikes or make all kinds of trips to the local hardware store for your latest home improvement project.

But which are the best ones for families? I've been testing pickup trucks for over a decade, with experience behind the wheel of just about every truck on the market. And SlashGear's editors have tested all the latest models, driving them in all sorts of unique scenarios, so we know which trucks live up to the hype. So for this list, we've taken our experience with trucks and combined it with modern safety ratings to identify the best trucks that balance truck capabilities with family-friendly features.