5 Pickup Trucks That Are As Fast (Or Faster) Than Sports Cars

From the Corvette to the Mustang to the Porsche 911 and even the tiny Miata, these iconic sports cars all have one thing in common: speed. When the crowd around the water cooler at work is talking about zero to 60 times, few mention pickup trucks, but maybe they should.

Pickups are mostly acknowledged for their hauling and towing power, but they often offer much more. Many trucks have no problem keeping pace with off-roaders, and others offer cabins that rival high-end passenger cars in luxury. There are even a few that can actually match — or even beat — a sports car off the line.

If you're a gearhead, it will probably come as no surprise to you that several of the quickest pickup trucks are electric. Because of the way the electric motors deliver power, EVs accelerate really quick off the line, meaning the maximum amount of torque is available as soon as you press down on the accelerator. Vehicles with internal combustion engines require higher engine speeds for maximum torque. What does this mean? Electric vehicles tend to accelerate more quickly than gasoline vehicles, allowing for a faster zero to 60 mph time. If you prefer gas power over electric, however, we've included two standard pickup trucks that offer impressive performance.