5 Pickup Trucks That Are As Fast (Or Faster) Than Sports Cars
From the Corvette to the Mustang to the Porsche 911 and even the tiny Miata, these iconic sports cars all have one thing in common: speed. When the crowd around the water cooler at work is talking about zero to 60 times, few mention pickup trucks, but maybe they should.
Pickups are mostly acknowledged for their hauling and towing power, but they often offer much more. Many trucks have no problem keeping pace with off-roaders, and others offer cabins that rival high-end passenger cars in luxury. There are even a few that can actually match — or even beat — a sports car off the line.
If you're a gearhead, it will probably come as no surprise to you that several of the quickest pickup trucks are electric. Because of the way the electric motors deliver power, EVs accelerate really quick off the line, meaning the maximum amount of torque is available as soon as you press down on the accelerator. Vehicles with internal combustion engines require higher engine speeds for maximum torque. What does this mean? Electric vehicles tend to accelerate more quickly than gasoline vehicles, allowing for a faster zero to 60 mph time. If you prefer gas power over electric, however, we've included two standard pickup trucks that offer impressive performance.
Rivian R1T
The R1T is Edmunds' Top Rated Electric Truck in 2026 and widely regarded as a standout against rivals, though it has a bit of a shaky reputation when it comes to reliability. Rivian was founded in 2009 and launched production of the R1T in 2021. The current model is available with a starting price of $81,885 incl. the destination fee for the dual-motor version, making it the most affordable option on this list. The most budget-friendly model still offers a blistering performance, with 665 horsepower and a zero to 60 mph time of 3.4 seconds, which beats both the 2026 Toyota GR Supra and the 2027 Nissan Z.
The Performance Model can hit 60 mph in 2.9 seconds, and the Quad-Motor model takes only 2.5 seconds. Buyers must opt for the power upgrade on all three models to achieve these speeds. This performance upgrade is available after purchase for a one-time fee of $5,000.
The R1T has a more accessible, down-to-Earth look than several of its competitors, which is likely one driving factor of its appeal. It has a range of 329 miles to 420 miles depending on the model, and can charge from 10% to 80% in about 30 to 40 minutes. All models come standard with all-wheel drive, and the R1T can tow up to 11,000 lbs depending on how it's equipped, though obviously, towing will deplete the battery faster. Inside, there are two rows of seating for up to five passengers. The truck bed is 54 inches long when the tailgate is up, and a gear tunnel and a front trunk add additional cargo space.
Ford F-150 Raptor R
The Ford F-150 is the most popular pickup truck in the U.S., but the Raptor R is a high-performance beast — if you can get your hands on one. Ford does not publicly disclose production numbers for the Raptor R, but reports indicate that production is extremely limited. If your local dealership doesn't have one on the lot, it can be tough to even find a price for one, though they are known for being costly. You can custom-build a Raptor R on Ford's website. When you select the R package, the base MSRP without making any other build changes is $113,725.
The Raptor R transforms the regular Raptor, replacing the V6 engine with a supercharged V8 putting out 720 horsepower, allowing for a 0-60 time of 3.6 seconds, leaving other gas-powered pickup trucks in the dust. The R model also adds 37-inch tires, dual-valve Fox Racing shocks, and unique styling both inside and out. It's built for off-roading adventures, but you should only expect about 12 mpg when it comes to fuel efficiency.
If you plan to frequently load up this truck or add a tow hitch, it has a payload capacity of 1,400 pounds and can tow up to 8,700 pounds. It has a short bed compared to other pickup trucks, but the Raptor R isn't built for only cargo. Inside, there are two rows of seating, a 12-inch touch screen, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There's also a nice lineup of standard safety features.
Tesla Cybertruck
We've all heard the dumpster jokes, but we're here to discuss the Cybertruck's performance, not its looks, and when it comes to acceleration, it's just a fact — the Cybertruck is fast. If you've spotted one in the wild, you're probably aware that it's a large vehicle, and it's also very heavy. The model with the quickest zero to 60 mph time, the Cyberbeast, is also the heaviest, weighing in at almost 7,000 lbs.
The Cyberbeast can make the sprint to 60 in a claimed 2.6 seconds, which is faster than a Nissan GT-R and even a McLaren 750S. If the $102,235 price (incl. fees) makes you sweat, the base dual-motor, all-wheel drive model can go from zero to 60 in a very respectable 4.1 seconds, and that one starts at $74,990. All Cybertruck models have a range of at least 320 miles. Tesla says the Cybertruck redefines the pickup truck, and its unique, angular lines certainly turn heads. It's designed for off-roading, with an Overland Mode and a Wade Mode, and it can tow up to 11,000 pounds. The cargo bed has 121 cubic feet of storage, and the Cyberbeast comes standard with a motorized hard tonneau cover.
The Cybertruck boasts jaw dropping performance specs, but it has been plagued with recalls and has generally suffered from bad press. You may also be opening yourself up to judgment from friends and neighbors when one shows up in your driveway.
Ram 1500 SRT TRX
The Ram 1500 TRX SRT is another gasoline-powered pickup with impressive speed. While every electric truck included here has a faster zero to 60 mph time, this pickup can still make the sprint in only 3.5 seconds. Ram advertises the 1500 TRX SRT as the "fastest production gas off-road truck ever." The 2027 model is available in only one trim, with 777 horsepower and a starting price of $99,995 and destination fee of $2,795, for a total of $102,790.
Ram discontinued the TRX line in 2024, but it's back for 2027 as the RAM 1500 SRT TRX. This newest version has 75 more horsepower than the last model, along with some suspension and styling changes. Under the hood, buyers will find a supercharged 6.2-liter V8, and it also comes standard with four-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The nine drive modes are performance-tuned and include sport, mud/sand, rock, and tow mode.
This Ram has 11.8 inches of ground clearance for easy off-roading. The frame is 98% steel for extra stability and durability, and it can tow up to 8,100 pounds and carry a payload of up to 1,220 lbs. Additional performance features include high-pressure stainless steel braided hoses and active shock absorbers that continuously adapt to speed, throttle position, torque and more. Fuel economy isn't great, with an estimated 14 mpg in the city and 16 mpg on the highway.
GMC Hummer EV Pickup
The relatively-new GMC Hummer EV Pickup may remind you of the gas guzzler of years past, but as the name makes it clear, it doesn't guzzle any gas. The tri-motor 3X, currently priced at $108,620 incl. destination, can go from zero to 60 mph in less than three seconds, while the dual-motor 2X, which starts just over $97,000, can do it in 4.4 seconds. GMC also charges a $2,695 destination fee.
Launched in 2022, the Hummer EV Pickup is another massive vehicle that will probably turn heads in the school pickup line, but it also offers some truly cool features. CrabWalk turns the rear wheels in the same direction as the front wheels to drive diagonally, while King Crab mode turns those rear wheels faster for sharper turns when you're off-roading. If you take your pickup far off the beaten path, Extract Mode raises the vehicle about six inches to help you over bigger obstacles. The Hummer EV Pickup has several drive modes, including Normal, Tow/Haul, and Terrain.
The available Infinity Roof includes four removable "Sky Panels" and a detachable front I-Bar, bringing the outside in while still offering protection from the elements. Both U.S. News & World Report and Car and Driver cite the Hummer EV Pickup's immense power and smooth ride, but find the interior lacking for the price point. It's also a very large vehicle, which may prove challenging in day-to-day driving.